BOSTON — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is making a last-ditch effort to update the state’s predetention bail laws amid a dispute with Democrats over proposed changes he says are needed to keep dangerous criminals locked up before trial.
Baker added a provision to the $52.7 billion state budget, which he signed on Thursday, proposing a “narrow” version legislation that would update the list of offenses qualifying for a dangerousness hearing to include sex offenses involving a child and threats to kill, rape or cause serious bodily injury.
The budget provision would also make it a crime for criminal defendants to remove a GPS ankle bracelet and allow prosecutors to seek a dangerousness detention after a defendant’s first court appearance, among other changes.
In exchange, Baker said he is willing to sign off on a Democratic proposal that would require the state to provide free phone calls for inmates at state prisons and correctional facilities.
In a message to legislative leaders, Baker criticized them for adding that provision to the budget in the same week they rejected his dangerousness bill.
“Providing free phone calls, a benefit our state government provides to no one else, to inmates while dismissing the pleas of victims of crime is contrary to the traditions of, and frankly beneath the dignity of, the Massachusetts Legislature,” Baker wrote.
At a budget signing Thursday, Baker lashed out at Democratic leaders who criticized panel discussions he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito held July 25 with victims of sexual and physical abuse as a “well scripted public relations tour” to pressure them to approve the legislation.
Baker specifically singled out Judiciary Committee co-Chairmen state Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Acton, and Rep. Michael Day, D-Stoneham, for “harsh, cold and callous” comments Baker claims targeted survivors “who came to the Statehouse to express their dismay about that legislation being sent to study.”
At issue are the state’s predetention bail laws, which do not define aggravated child rape and a host of other serious offenses as grounds under which prosecutors can seek a so-called dangerousness finding so that someone may be held before trial.
Baker’s proposal, which he has filed in the past three legislative sessions, sought to expand a list of offenses that can provide grounds for a hearing on whether to keep someone in jail, or to let police detain people who violate conditions of pretrial release without first getting a warrant.
Under state law and a recent ruling of the state Supreme Judicial Court, judges must set bail at affordable levels and only consider what’s likely to ensure a defendant’s return to court.
Baker’s legislation proposed widening the list to include sex offenses against children, burglary, arson, and assault and battery, among other crimes.
Democrats who relegated the bill to study defended the decision Monday, arguing that the bill went far beyond just updating the state’s bail laws.
Republican senators said they planned to continue to press for approval of the changes to the law before the end of the legislative sessions Sunday.
Democrats in the House and Senate have more than enough votes to override Baker on the dangerousness proposal when they take up his vetoes.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.