BOSTON -- Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday suggested the state may not be ready to reopen for business on May 4, when restrictions that shuttered a swath of industries expire. But he wouldn't commit to extending the looming deadline, either.
Speaking at a daily briefing, Baker said the state is following guidance from federal health agencies which recommend at least 14 days of declining COVID-19 cases before gradually moving to restart the economy.
Baker said state health officials are still tracking the data to determine if they are trending downward.
"We've haven't seen anything in the data to suggest we're over the peak and heading down the other side," he told reporters. "Until we see that, we're not going to make any commitments to reopen."
Baker said his administration is talking with public health officials and the business community about how and when to gradually reopen the state's economy.
Baker declared a state of emergency on March 10 and imposed a number of aggressive restrictions aimed at preventing spread of the virus.
Two weeks later, he ordered all "non-essential businesses" to close for two weeks and advised people to stay home.
He later extended the shutdown to May 4.
Public and private schools across the state have been closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Baker wouldn't say if his administration would be extending the ban on "non-essential" businesses, which expires in less than two weeks.
"I get the fact that people want a hard-and-fast answer on this," he said. "But I can't predict what the trend data is going to say over the course of the next five, six or seven days."
Massachusetts remains a national hotspot for COVID-19 infections, with 46,023 cases as of Thursday and 2,360 deaths.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.