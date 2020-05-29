Restaurants and lodging businesses face a slew of new mandatory safety standards when they reopen or expand operations beyond current pandemic-forced levels, but the specific transition date will not become clear until next week at the earliest, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said Friday.
Outdoor dining will be allowed at the start of the reopening plan's second phase, with indoor dining to follow later in the stage as dictated by public health data. Establishments will be required to conduct regular cleaning, screen employees for COVID-19 cases, and keep customer parties six feet apart. The hospitality industry, which has been mostly shuttered during the pandemic, can return in phase two with restrictions, such as a requirement to advise all guests to quarantine for two weeks if they are traveling from out of state.
Baker and Polito did not announce a date Friday for when the second phase and its reopenings can begin. The administration will track key public health indicators, such as positive COVID-19 test rates and hospitalizations, between June 1 and June 6 and announce a plan based on that data on Saturday, June 6.
The governor said he plans to issue an executive order on Monday detailing which businesses will get the green light in the second phase and allowing them to bring back employees before its formal start to allow for preparations. Baker's order will also permit professional sports teams to practice in Massachusetts facilities, he said.
