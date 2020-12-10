BOSTON — Healthcare workers, residents of nursing homes and first-responders will be among the first to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.
Massachusetts ordered 300,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine -- about 60,000 of which could arrive by next week if the drug is cleared for emergency distribution by the Food and Drug Administration. The remainder will arrive by the end of December, Baker said.
"I know everyone is eager to green-light the vaccines, but obviously safety is fundamental and paramount," Baker said at a briefing. "The vaccine will not be distributed in Massachusetts until the FDA has approved it for emergency use and it is deemed to be safe."
The state's plans to distribute the vaccine prioritize health care workers who are treating coronavirus patients or who may be exposed to the virus; residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities; and police officers, firefighters and other first responders.
Other groups to be vaccinated in the first round include people in homeless shelters and prisons, home-based healthcare workers and those doing non-COVID-19 care, Baker said.
During a second phase, from February to April, vaccinations would be available for other priority groups such as people working in early childhood education, transportation, food service and sanitation, as well as adults over 65 with high-risk conditions, such as lung illnesses.
Vaccines will become generally available under a third phase, which state officials estimate to begin sometime in April.
"This stage, when the vaccine becomes available to the public under the age of 65, is still months away," Baker said.
Baker said the state expects to receive and distribute more than 2 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March, but he noted exact dates and quantities will be subject to federal approval and distribution. The vaccine will require people to take two doses 3 to 4 weeks apart, he said.
State officials will work with health care providers and pharmacies to eventually set up vaccination centers, similar to the drive-up testing sites, to distribute the medicine. The National Guard is expected to help with the efforts.
On Thursday, the FDA will consider emergency authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine. A week later it will consider similar authorization for the vaccine developed by Cambridge-based Moderna.
The companies claim their vaccines were over 90% effective in clinical trials.
On Tuesday, the United Kingdom began vaccinating residents with Pfizer's vaccine.
Pubic health officials say the state's robust health care system, vaccination program and high immunization rates mean it is well-positioned for a successful rollout.
Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief of Massachusetts General Hospital's Division of Emergency Preparedness and chair of the state's COVID-19 advisory committee, said the vaccines have gone through a rigorous review.
"We feel we're in a very good position to have confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine," he told reporters at Wednesday's briefing.
For more information see www.mass.gov/COVIDvaccine.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
