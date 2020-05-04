Baker seeing hopeful COVID-19 trends; church faces $300 fine

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that Massachusetts is seeing hopeful data about the state’s effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“In the course of the past few days we have seen some positive downward trends,” Baker said, pointing in part to a general decline in new hospitalizations for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
The state processed nearly 16,000 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, the highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic. About 12 percent of those tests came back positive, lower than previous daily highs that had exceeded 20 percent, Baker said. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts topped 4,000 on Sunday.
But the Republican warned that the extension of the state’s state-of-emergency and stay-at-home advisory until May 18 doesn’t mean the economy will be “off to the races” on that date. He said there will be more concrete plans about what that phased-in reopening will look like.
He said reopening plans will include social distancing and cleaning protocols for businesses.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who is helping to lead a 17-member economic reopening commission, echoed Baker’s caution.
“Our plan will be released on that date,” Polito said. “It doesn’t mean that the economy across the state will open.”
Baker said his sense was that people in general were adopting the use of masks or facial coverings in public locations. Baker has signed an order making their use in public places mandatory on May 6.
___
CHURCH PASTOR-FINE
The pastor of a Massachusetts church faces a $300 civil fine for allegedly ignoring the state's ban on gatherings of 10 or more people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Police on Sunday counted more than 40 people leaving Adams Square Baptist Church in Worcester.
“It is disappointing that despite all of the sound medical advice, and evidence of the effectiveness of limiting public gathering in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, that this pastor has chosen to ignore that,” Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said in a statement.
The church had been warned the previous Sunday when about 50 people attended worship.
When asked how many people attended the service, pastor Kristopher D. Casey said “more than 10."
The church had a deep cleaning and everyone inside was required to wear masks and gloves, he said. People attending the service had their temperature taken and hand sanitizer was available.
“My whole argument has been the First and 14th amendments, along with Massachusetts law that says that no law shall be made that infringes on my rights to freely worship my God and my savior," Casey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.