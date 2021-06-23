BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker plans to use pandemic relief money to improve water quality in the Merrimack and other rivers, but the fate of his proposal is anything but certain with Beacon Hill leaders feuding over broader control of the federal funds.
The state expects to receive $5.3 billion from the American Relief Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden.
Baker has proposed spending more than half — about $2.8 billion — on water and sewer infrastructure, housing, job training, addiction treatment and other needs.
His plans would put $400 million into water and wastewater infrastructure projects such as improving water quality along the Merrimack River and other bodies of water, where aging outfalls tip hundreds of millions of gallons of sewage into the Merrimack, Mystic and Connecticut rivers each year.
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, whose district straddles the Merrimack River, supports the governor's plan to divert some of the money to fixing antiquated infrastructure.
"This would go a long way to help improve the health of the river," he said. "We need to deal with the (combined sewer overflows), and funding has always been the biggest issue."
But the money could be tied up in a simmering fight between Baker and Democratic leaders over control of the stimulus dollars.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, announced recently that they would sweep most of the federal relief money into a "segregated" account under the Legislature's control.
Baker, a Republican, argues he doesn't need legislative approval to spend the relief money, though he has signaled a willingness to compromise.
His plan to spend $2.8 billion of the federal stimulus would bypass the normal budgetary process. The remainder of the money would be left to lawmakers to decide how to spend, he said.
"While we're willing to agree to move this aid into a separate fund, we need to work together to get part of this funding out the door to start addressing the immediate needs we have in our communities," Baker said during a visit to Haverhill last week.
Spilka and Mariano dismissed Baker's proposal, saying plans to spend the windfall of federal funding should be done through a "transparent and deliberative" process.
"To that end, we will continue to pursue placing these one-time federal dollars, which were intended to be spent over multiple years, into the segregated fund so that we can hear from communities and stakeholders throughout the commonwealth," they said.
Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, whose district also straddles a section of the Merrimack, said she also wants to see relief money devoted to fixing CSOs, but noted the Legislature should have more control over where the money is spent.
"There's simply not enough money to fix everything," she said. "So we need to be deliberative in how we decide where that money is spent so we get the biggest bang for our buck."
Environmental groups praised the governor's pledges to divert money to dealing with the CSOs but acknowledge that the proposal is anything but a done deal.
"Everybody wants a piece of the (American Rescue Plan Act) pie but the fact that the governor included funding for this is encouraging," said Katherine Lane, policy director for the Massachusetts Rivers Alliance. "We’re excited about it but we can’t celebrate yet because we’re not sure how it’s going to go down in the Legislature."
Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini said he plans to be one of the first in line for grant funding to deal with the CSO problem if the money is allocated.
"I really don't care about the politics of it," said Fiorentini, a Democrat. "We're just happy to see the money coming."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.