BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is moving to protect tax credits for companies that make medical devices, along with importers and exporters who use the state’s shipping ports.
Baker said the tax breaks "encourage innovation and economic activity" and should be maintained in a message notifying the Legislature of his veto of an addendum to the state budget that would have ended three tax credits.
Baker returned the provision to the Legislature when he initially signed the nearly $48 billion budget, recommending that lawmakers keep those two subsidies. His proposal was rejected, however.
The measure also would have retired a tax break on the sale of patents for energy conservation, which Baker says has never been claimed. He supported getting rid of that tax exemption, but not the other two.
One of the subsidies Baker wants to keep reimburses companies that make medical devices for fees they pay to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A state commission had recommended scrapping it, saying the credit costs the state upward of $600,000 a year and is only “claimed by a number of predominantly large corporations."
In his veto message, Baker said he "sees no need" to repeal the credit, "as it is claimed annually by its intended beneficiaries and supports the medical device companies operating in the commonwealth."
Baker also supports keeping a subsidy for vessel owners that offers a dollar-for-dollar offset of the federal harbor excise tax. It also was flagged by the commission for repeal.
Baker said the harbor maintenance fee "serves as a benefit to shippers, importers and exporters who generate critical commercial activities in and around Massachusetts ports."
A report last year by the Tax Expenditure Review Commission concluded the credit "does not have a measurable benefit, and does not have any relevance today."
Baker's proposal protecting those tax credits was among several of his amendments rejected by Democratic-controlled Legislature, which plowed another $7 million in vetoed spending back into the budget.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, urged fellow senators to adopt the governor's plan and "go in a different direction" on the tax credits.
"There is no doubt that medical devices and investment in our harbors and port infrastructure are critical to the economic life of the commonwealth," Tarr said in remarks on the Senate floor on Thursday.
But Senate Ways and Means Committee Chairman Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, pointed out that Massachusetts has become an outlier in allowing the tax credits to continue.
He said the medical device credit “benefits a small number of the very largest corporations.”
"The Tax Expenditure Review Commission's recent report made clear these two tax credits do not provide meaningful benefit to the commonwealth,” he said.
Lawmakers have recessed for a summer break and won't return until September, when they are expected to consider overriding Baker's veto.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
