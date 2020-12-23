BOSTON -- With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising, Gov. Charlie Baker is tightening limits on business capacity and public and private gatherings.
Beginning Dec. 26, most businesses will be required to reduce capacity to 25% for two weeks. The restrictions also reduce limits on public and private gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
Baker said Tuesday the tougher restrictions are needed to avoid an economic shutdown and ease the burden on the health care system.
"Together, the intent of these restrictions will be to pause activity and reduce mobility, so we can reduce the spread of the virus, without closing our schools or our businesses," he said at a press conference.
Meanwhile, the state is directing hospitals to postpone or cancel non-essential, in-patient elective invasive procedures to provide more capacity for overwhelmed emergency rooms.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said the state "isn't shutting down the health care system" and said essential surgical procedures will still be allowed.
Massachusetts has reported more than 314,850 COVID-19 cases and 11,506 deaths as of Tuesday.
More than 1,900 people are hospitalized with the virus.
A statewide "stay at home" advisory remains in effect, along with a mask mandate and curfews for most businesses Baker imposed last month.
Some business leaders criticized the tighter restrictions, saying they unfairly punish businesses that are already struggling and will slow the economy's overall recovery.
"It is unfortunate that small businesses that have followed the rules and dutifully adhered to all state guidelines are now forced to reduce their capacity," said Chris Carlozzi, state president of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
"These businesses have overcome the odds and survived despite facing a months-long shutdown, fewer customers, increased restrictions, and higher operating costs, but the new capacity limits may result in their doors shutting permanently," he added.
Carlozzi said surveys of its membership suggest 1 in 4 small businesses will close their doors amid the pandemic.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites.
