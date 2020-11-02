Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy with rain showers. High 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.