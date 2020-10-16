BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is set to nominate two associate justices to fill vacancies on the Supreme Judicial Court in addition to tapping a new chief justice, which legal experts say will put the Republican's stamp on the state's highest court for decades.
Baker nominated five justices during his first four-year term as governor. The sudden death of Chief Justice Ralph Gants last month and Associate Justice Barbara Lenk's pending retirement at the end of the year gives Baker two more vacancies to fill during this term.
He must also fill the chief justice vacancy, likely by elevating a current member of the seven-member court.
Appointing all seven members of the court, as Baker is poised to do, would be a historic accomplishment for a Massachusetts governor. Legal experts say the only other time in the state's history that has happened was when John Hancock was elected governor in the late 1780s.
"This is a really huge deal," said Eileen Duff, a Gloucester Democrat and member of the Governor's Council, which reviews Baker's nominees. "It's a daunting task for the governor, and I don't think he's taking it lightly."
New applicants for the high court, who remain unknown, will first be vetted by the Judicial Nominating Commission, which operates under Baker's office.
Eventually, the nominees would go before the eight-member Governor’s Council, which has final say on confirmations.
Governor's Councilor Terrence Kennedy, a Democrat and Everett lawyer, said he has no idea who Baker plans to nominate for either post but hopes he will expand the diversity of the court. Justice Kimberly Budd, a Black woman appointed by Baker in 2016, is the only person of color on the bench.
"In this day and age, with all the racial justice issues the courts are wrestling with, we should have an African-American man on the SJC," Kennedy said.
Duff, too, said she wants to see more diversity on the high court.
"I'm not just talking about a court that reflects the diversity of the state, but the diversity of the people who are appearing in courtrooms," she said. "And that is not typically an educated white male."
She thinks Baker should also look outside the court system, such as academia, for potential candidates.
Kennedy and Duff expect Baker will move to fill the two vacancies before the end of the year, but they note a sense of urgency.
"We’re in a very bad position right now with the judiciary," Kennedy said. "Basically, the third branch of government is without a leader in a very difficult time."
During his first term, Baker appointed five associate justices to the Supreme Judicial Court: Frank Gaziano, David Lowy and Kimberly Budd were seated in 2016, and Elspeth Cypher and Scott Kafker joined the bench in 2017.
Former Gov. Deval Patrick, a Democrat, also left an indelible mark on the state's judiciary during eight years in the governor's office, legal experts say.
Patrick appointed nearly half of the state’s sitting judges and is credited with making the courts more diverse by appointing more minorities and women. He seated five justices on the Supreme Judicial Court, including the state’s first African-American chief justice, Roderick Ireland, who retired in 2014.
Patrick also named Ireland’s replacement, Gants.
Massachusetts' highest court is known nationally for its historic rulings on same-sex marriage, criminal justice reforms, racial injustice and other legal issues.
Unlike the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices are appointed to the bench for life, the state constitution requires Massachusetts justices to retire at age 70.
Peter Elikann, a Boston-based criminal defense attorney, said he hopes Baker names someone with criminal or civil defense experience to diversify the judicial background of the court. Traditionally, appointees are former prosecutors with pedigrees from a U.S. attorney’s office or district attorney's office.
Elikann agrees that Baker is under pressure to diversify the court as he mulls over candidates but points out he has a track record of appointing "first-rate" judges.
"His choices aren't politically motivated and he doesn't pick ideologues," he said. "He really seeks out some of the best legal minds in the commonwealth."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
