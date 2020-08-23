BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker said the state will seek to tap into extended federal unemployment benefits, but it's not clear when the extra cash would begin showing up in weekly payments to jobless workers.
Baker remains critical of the Trump administration's plan to fund the $400 weekly benefit but says the state will apply for the additional money just the same.
"As I've said before, I don't think this is the right way to do this. I worry that we’re taking money from federal reimbursements associated with the first four months of COVID-19 under FEMA to fund this program," Baker told reporters. "But if this program is there, and it’s the only thing that’s there, I don’t think Massachusetts should pass on that."
Trump signed an executive order directing $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency money to extend unemployment aid and called on states to kick in roughly $15 billion. The additional benefits are retroactive to Aug. 1.
Congress approved an enhanced unemployment benefit of $600 per week at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, but those payments were last issued July 25. The federal aid was added to state unemployment benefits for those who qualify.
Trump's order extends federal unemployment payments of $400 a week until Dec. 3. He issued his order as Congress stalled on extending the benefits amid partisan bickering over another coronavirus relief package.
Baker remains critical of using FEMA money, saying it diverts money that the state and local governments were already counting on to cover COVID-19 costs for expenses such as testing and personal protective equipment.
He said the new program would require setting up a new system to distribute the money, which means it will take time to begin showing up in payments.
To date, eight states, including Montana, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, have accepted the newly extended federal unemployment benefits, according to FEMA. Many jobless beneficiaries in those states are already receiving the supplemental payments, the agency says.
Greg Sullivan, a senior analyst for the conservative Pioneer Institute, says Baker is right to be skeptical. He said it's "dangerous" to use disaster relief funds for public policy purposes.
"When you start spending disaster funding for things like increased unemployment payments, you're tempting fate," he said. "It leaves the government vulnerable to a true crisis."
Sullivan said the coronavirus outbreak has battered state and local governments' finances, making the need for federal disaster money even more crucial.
Massachusetts' 17.4% unemployment rate remains one of the highest in the nation, according to federal data. More than 1 million jobless workers are collecting regular state unemployment benefits as well as federal pandemic-related benefits intended to help those who cannot draw traditional unemployment.
The demand has nearly tapped out the state's unemployment fund, which totaled $1.7 billion last year, forcing the Baker administration to borrow money.
Critics say the $600 federal benefit created a disincentive for some employees to return to work because their total benefits were more than their paychecks.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
