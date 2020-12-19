BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing to freeze unemployment insurance rates to help businesses facing massive increases next year as a result of record claims.
Baker filed legislation on Friday to halt planned increases in the contributions paid by employers to the state's unemployment trust fund. The governor said that would "provide immediate and important relief to all businesses across the commonwealth."
The measure would authorize the state to issue special obligation bonds to pay off federal borrowing needed to supplement the fund.
Baker said that will ensure the state has access to additional federal funding to keep benefits flowing to eligible jobless workers.
A multibillion-dollar deficit in the state's unemployment fund is expected to drive up the rates paid by employers by an average of 60% beginning next year.
The employer's share is projected to rise from an average of $539 per employee to $858, according to the state Labor Department.
The employer contribution would rise to $925 over the next four years, the agency said.
Massachusetts' unemployment rate dropped to 6.7% in November — from 16.1% in July — after the state added about 12,200 jobs last month, according to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
But tens of thousands of workers remain idle amid the ongoing economic fallout from the pandemic, including business closures and tightening regulations.
Meanwhile, the state's unemployment trust fund, which pays for jobless benefits, will be more than $2.4 billion in the hole by the end of the year, officials say.
Next year, the fund could be nearly $5 billion in the red.
With the biennial legislative session set to end soon, lawmakers have a short window to take up Baker's proposal.
If they don't act on the governor's plan by Jan. 5, it would have to be refilled in the next session.
Baker said the Legislature could wait until next year to take up the legislation, but he suggested it would be helpful for business owners to head into the new year knowing they would not be saddled with hefty unemployment increases.
"This would be an incredibly positive message to send," he said Friday. "Because it limits the increase in unemployment exposure to workers, and also limits the hit financially that that would be associated with employers."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
