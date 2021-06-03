BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker and legislative leaders are wrangling over billions of dollars in federal aid headed for the state as part of the latest pandemic relief package.
Earlier this week, House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said the Legislature will create a “segregated” fund for the $5.3 billion in relief money sent to Massachusetts from the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden three months ago.
“Every community in Massachusetts has unique needs,” they said in a statement. “A robust legislative process will help ensure that no one is left behind.”
But the Baker administration argues that legislative approval is not needed to parcel out the relief money.
And the wrangling is apparently holding up $100 million in relief funding for Methuen, Chelsea, Revere and Randolph, which were short-changed by a federal formula used to calculate a previous round of aid.
The Baker administration says moving the American Rescue Plan money into a separate account will create unnecessary red tape that could slow the money from getting to communities that need the funding.
“We have 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, and 347 of them have gotten their money,” Baker said during a briefing Wednesday where he was asked about the funding. “There are four communities that haven’t. And all four of those were really hard hit by COVID-19 and deserve our support.”
But lawmakers aren’t buying his claims. Some suggest the governor is using the money as leverage over control of a larger pool of federal relief money.
“He’s had plenty of time to disburse those funds since the discrepancy was first identified,” said state Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen. “These four communities need this funding now. They’ve waited long enough.”
Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, said Methuen “needs this financial support, not later but immediately.”
“It is important that the Legislature have oversight over the governor’s administration in the allocation of funds, and it is also critical that we do not create additional red tape that leads to a delay in the release of such critical resources,” she said.
“We must together, the Legislature and administration, get to work and allocate these funds to our communities as soon as possible,” DiZoglio said.
Members of the state’s congressional delegation have also weighed in, calling for “immediate” release of the funding.
“The flexible federal relief funding in the American Rescue Plan we helped secure is currently in the state’s coffers,” Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey wrote in a joint statement. “While state leaders determine allocation of the rest of the $5.3 billion in funding, we should immediately distribute to Chelsea, Everett, Methuen, and Randolph the $100 million dollars committed to them.”
Beyond the issue of releasing the federal funding, lawmakers say they intend to play a role in deciding how the $5.3 billion in relief money is distributed.
“During the pandemic the governor had emergency powers, but that time has now passed,” Campbell said. “The Legislature has a clear, constitutional responsibility to be a part of deciding how this money is spent.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
