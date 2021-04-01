BOSTON — State and local officials are praising a massive infrastructure plan unveiled Wednesday by President Joe Biden, saying a big infusion of federal funding could go a long way toward fixing crumbling roads and bridges.
Biden’s plan, which needs approval from Congress, includes more than $2 trillion in spending over eight years and would raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and increase other corporate taxes to pay for it. He described the plan as a “once-in-a-generation” investment that could reshape the nation.
“The American jobs plan will modernize 20,000 miles of highway, roads and main streets that are in difficult, difficult shape right now,” Biden said in a speech Wednesday in Pittsburgh. “We’ll also repair 10,000 bridges, desperately needed upgrades to unclog traffic, keep people safe and connect our cities, towns and tribes across the country.”
The plan calls for spending at least $621 billion on infrastructure such as bridges, roads, public transit, seaports and airports. It would provide more than $300 billion for drinking water infrastructure, expanding broadband internet access and upgrading regional electric grids.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said there is optimism among local leaders that something will finally get done on infrastructure after years of talk and inaction by the federal government.
“We desperately need more money,” she said. “We’re all dealing with aging water and sewer pipes, and crumbling roads and sidewalks, and the Chapter 90 state funding just doesn’t go far enough.”
Gov. Charlie Baker said he hopes Biden’s infrastructure plan includes a “significant investment” in climate change adaptation and resiliency.
“We have far more storms than we used to have, and the storms we have are more severe than they used to be,” Baker said at a briefing Wednesday. “And much of the infrastructure that exists to deal with those storms ... which was built over the past 100 years ... was designed for a different day.”
Jennifer Pederson, executive director of the Massachusetts Water Works Association, which represents drinking water managers, said the rising cost of upgrades has forced many communities to raise taxes and borrow hundreds of millions of dollars. Most communities keep lists of deferred maintenance projects stretching back years.
“It makes it hard to get ahead,” she said. “You’re constantly working on the backlog, and there’s always something that comes up to divert resources.”
Pederson said she hopes the infrastructure package includes grants. One of the main sources of funding for drinking water systems is a state loan fund that must be repaid.
A 2017 report by state Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office estimated Massachusetts cities and towns will need nearly $18 billion over the next two decades to upgrade water and sewer systems.
State transportation funding has remained flat even as local needs increase and price tags grow due to rising wages, construction costs and regulations, local officials say.
To be sure, Biden’s ambitious plan already faces headwinds from Republican lawmakers, who cut the corporate levy to 21% from 35% as part of their 2017 tax reform. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has telegraphed early opposition, saying he likely won’t support it.
“It’s like a Trojan horse,” he said Wednesday. “It’s going to be more borrowed money, and massive tax increases on all the productive parts of our economy.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.