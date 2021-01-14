BOSTON — Getting a ride from Uber or Lyft could cost you more this year now that the Legislature has raised fees for the ride-hailing services.
Tucked into an $18 billion transportation bond bill awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker's approval is a provision to replace the current 20-cent fee charged by ride-hailing companies with a 40-cent fee for shared rides, $1.20 for a ride that isn’t shared, and $2.20 for a nonshared ride in a luxury vehicle.
It also includes a new 20-cent fee for rides within the MBTA's service areas.
Critics say the services will pass along costs to consumers, likely leading to more expensive Uber and Lyft rides.
Uber spokesperson Alix Anfang said increasing the fees will also hurt drivers who depend on ride-hailing jobs, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
"While we appreciate the months of productive conversations with the Legislature, we believe that last-minute drafting resulted in unintended consequences for drivers," he said. "Front-line rideshare drivers will continue to be barred from earning more money during busy times, and hundreds of livery drivers will be at risk of losing work."
Lawmakers who supported the higher fees say they will drum up much-needed revenue for transportation projects while encouraging commuters to use mass transit.
The bond bill authorizes billions of dollars in borrowing for highway and bridge maintenance, commuter rail upgrades and capital projects.
Under the plan, a quarter of the revenue from the fees will be distributed to communities while the balance will go into a "transportation infrastructure enhancement trust fund" overseen by the state.
Baker filed legislation in January 2020 as part of his budget proposal that sought to impose a $1-per-ride assessment, up from 20 cents per ride. But lawmakers rejected the proposal before approving the $46 billion spending package.
Massachusetts has seen the number of ride-hailing trips soar from 64.8 million in 2017 to 91.1 million in 2019, according to state data.
More than 200,000 ride-hailing drivers may work in the state, though it is not clear how many are now on the road.
Baker signed a ride-hailing law in 2016 that included a 20-cent fee per ride, half of which is distributed to communities each year. The state collected more than $18.2 million from the fees in 2019, according to the Transportation Network Company division of the Department of Public Utilities.
By statute, money from the fees must be used to address the impact of the transportation services on roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
The state's share of ride-hailing fees is earmarked for a transportation fund and to support the taxi industry, which has seen a decline in ridership as Uber and Lyft have raced into the market.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts could become the next battleground over the issue of whether drivers for ride-hailing services are treated as regular employees.
Following a successful ballot fight in California, companies such as Uber and Lyft are gearing up to push rules allowing them to continue treating gig economy workers as independent contractors.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.