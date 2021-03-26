Boaters asked to avoid four shipwreck sites

GLOUCESTER — Marine archaeologists through the years have identified 50 historic and modern shipwrecks within the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary and there may be as many as 200 more that have not been recorded.
Now, NOAA Fisheries and the sanctuary are reminding all vessel operators — including commercial and recreational fishing vessels — to avoid four of the shipwreck sites on the southern end of the bank and within the sanctuary. Commercial fishing vessels, particularly those with bottom-tending gear, are a particular focus.
“NOAA recognizes that fishermen want to avoid shipwrecks to ensure the safety of the crew and because of the risks of damaging their gear when the gear gets hung up on a wreck or other objects on the ocean floor,” the agency stated in its bulletin. “Hanging up on a wreck can also cause serious damage to shipwrecks that have historical significance.”
The agency and sanctuary, a rectangular swath that runs from approximately three miles south of Cape Ann to three miles north of Cape Cod, urge commercial fishing vessels to keep gear at least 400 feet away from the four wrecks which are located close to a large scallop bed.
Only about 22% of the 842 square-mile sanctuary is off limits to commercial vessels fishing with bottom-tending gear, according to Ben Haskell, the deputy superintendent of the sanctuary.
The four wrecks — which include the 80-foot, steel-hulled, western rig Josephine Marie fishing vessel out of Gloucester that went down in 1992 — are clustered near the southeastern end of the bank near Provincetown.
They include three unknown vessels regarded as historic shipwrecks, while the Joseph Marie, whose four crew members were all rescued, is considered a modern wreck.
One unknown vessels is at 42° 11’ 07’’ north latitude, -70° 12’ 03” west longitude and sits in 19 fathoms (114 feet) of water; another is at 42° 11’ 52” north latitude, -70° 11’ 01” west longitude and sits in 20 fathoms (120 feet) of water; and the third rests at 42° 13’ 50” north latitude, -70° 09’ 05” west longitude at depth of 27 fathoms (162 feet).
The wreck of the Joseph Marie, which flooded and sank about six miles north of Provincetown while returning to Gloucester on Feb. 1, 1992, is at 42° 10’ 55” north latitude, -70° 13’ 28” west longitude in about 96 feet of water.
The sanctuary said it is working to help vessels enter those coordinates into their plotters to more readily avoid the wreck sites. More information is available at the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary Shipwreck Sites resource page.
“Historic shipwrecks are protected under the National Historic Preservation Act, the National Marine Sanctuaries Act and associated federal regulations,” according to the sanctuary.
Six of the sites within the sanctuary — containing seven vessels — are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The sanctuary considers the sites vital historical resources, as well as providing habitat to all manner of marine life. The may also represent final resting places for lost fishermen and mariners.
Regulations governing the sanctuary’s historic sites prohibit “moving, removing or injuring, or attempting to move, remove or injure, a sanctuary historical resource.”
Federally permitted vessels operating under a current fishery management plan, however, are exempt from the prohibitions.
Still, fishing vessels that inadvertently damage a shipwreck with gear are asked to record the coordinates, conditions and other data and contact Haskell at (781) 546-6005 or at ben.haskell@noaa.gov.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
