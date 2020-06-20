BOSTON – Brookline Select Board Chair Bernard Greene didn't receive his mail-in ballot in time for the town's recent municipal election. So, he went to town hall and voted in person and then his mailed ballot arrived after the June 9 election.
Greene's experience with voting-by-mail was not uncommon. The Brookline Select Board members and town clerk's office have received complaints from residents concerning slow mail response times and not receiving ballots.
In a letter to the select board after the election, the clerk's office said it was investigating the concerns and reviewing how many ballots were mailed out and how many were returned.
"There are a lot of hiccups in this process because it is brand new and our town clerk is out of commission," Greene told the News Service Thursday. "I suffered a hiccup, a lot of people did. It's not something that was unexpected because of the extraordinary circumstance of this COVID virus."
The experiences in Brookline come as state legislators are fast-tracking a statewide vote-by-mail bill to put the system in place for Sept. 1 primaries and the Nov. 3 general election. The bills (H 4778 and S 2764), passed on June 4 in the House and June 16 in the Senate, were sent to a conference committee Thursday after lawmakers in both chambers could not informally reach a consensus on the legislation's language.
"With a bill this important, if we're going to try to resolve differences, I think it's critical that we do it through a conference committee, which allows full representation from the House and the Senate, including the minority party, to have a robust discussion about the differences," Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said Thursday. "My only hope is that it will be also an expedited discussion because this is a situation where we need people to know what the rules are going to be as soon as possible for a whole host of reasons."
The bills would direct Secretary of State William Galvin's office to send out applications for mail-in ballots by July 15 and provide early voting options before the September primary and November general elections.
Supporters say the reforms could substantially reduce lines on Nov. 3, increase interest in lower-turnout primary contests and give voters options if they deem COVID-19 risks too high to go to polling stations. As for Brookline, Greene said lines were shorter at town hall most likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeff Nutting, an outside consultant assisting the Brookline clerk's office, presented the letter recapping the June 9 local elections and included some suggestions for moving forward.
He wrote that voter turnout was "good" in relation to the last seven local elections, however, he urged the select board to invest in new voting equipment, create a how-to video on requesting and returning mail-in ballots, and bring in more staff to help the clerk's office.
"Given the COVID-19 concerns, and only one Town-wide contested race it appears the voterâ€™s response to the mail-in approach suggested by the Select Board was a success," he wrote. "The Town Clerks staff is insufficient to handle the volume of mail-in ballots. We will be overwhelmed for the next two elections without more staff."
The Town of Brookline received over 5,000 requests for early voting or absentee mail-in ballots, a staggering increase over the previous record of 750. Nutting said the office sent out cards to every household urging them to avoid the polls, a probable reason for the jump in requests.
Putting together mail-in voting packages is "a very laborious process," he said, as it involves pasting stickers on forms and putting together multiple envelopes. To make matters more challenging, Nutting said the office only had five or six people at any given time stuffing envelopes.
"You can imagine how long it takes to do one, nevermind 5,000. It's just extremely time-consuming," he said in an interview. "I'm going to have to get more bodies."
Town Clerk Pat Ward has been out of the office since January and it is unclear when he will return. Rep. Tommy Vitolo (D-Brookline) said this created an additional challenge.
"I do know that there are people who applied for the ballot, and I can't say when, and either they didn't receive the ballot or they received it so late that they didn't think there would be enough time for the town clerk to receive it by election day," he said.
Andy Dowd, legislative committee chair of the Massachusetts Town Clerks Association, said "mail takes time and is by most accounts slower than ever in recent years."
"We always encourage those who vote-by-mail to allow plenty of extra time for delivery. There are provisions in the COVID-19 elections bill that the Legislature is currently working on that would allow us to count mailed ballots that are received after Election Day," he said in a statement to the News Service. "That provision is an important part of the legislation and something that we strongly endorse."
The prospect of vote-counting after election day could become a critical new factor in close contests.
Select Board Member John VanScoyoc said one issue could have been what zip code residents used when applying for early voting or absentee ballots. If the person indicated that they lived in Chestnut Hill but used a Brookline zip code, there may have been a delay within the post office.
"The state is going to have to figure out how to do a mail-in election ... and this is one small example of a problem that can arise," he told the News Service. "The problems have to be anticipated and dealt with. We are going to be learning a lot more about problems in other towns."
