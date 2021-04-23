Business groups see climate change as focus for employees

As workers are given more leeway to bring their personal causes and beliefs into the workplace, companies can use their own engagement on issues such as climate change to help recruit and retain employees, particularly younger employees.
That was the message Thursday from Ali Armstrong Sherwood, associate director of partnerships at the Trustees of Reservations, and Kalila Barnett, climate resilience program officer at the Barr Foundation, who spoke as part of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's "City Awake" series focused on issues of importance to young professionals.
"Folks are paying attention and especially the younger generation in the workforce is really paying attention," Sherwood said. "At this point, we have a little bit more space to show up authentically at work and not separate out our personal values and priorities from the work that we do. So the more that an employer can allow that space for discussion, learning and unlearning, and progress together, I think that is a huge strategy for business to attract and retain talent."
Climate change was the focus of the discussion Thursday, which coincided with Earth Day. Politicians, business organizations, nonprofits and others from around Massachusetts marked Earth Day by urging others to prepare for further changes on the horizon to the state's air, water and landscape.
The Greater Boston Chamber said members of the Gen Z and Millennial generations — people born between the early 1980s and roughly 2010 — "have been hearing about climate change for most of their lives" and will soon be "the largest working generation and the decision-makers of our business community."
When it comes to climate readiness, Barnett said businesses "can and should see themselves as leaders within this work" and that it is critical for executives and leaders to be onboard. She said companies can start by gaining a better appreciation for the values and priorities of "different constituencies" that interact with the business.
"Employees are going to have a particular understanding, a particular set of interests. Shareholders are going to have a particular understanding or a particular interest and so, as any entity is kind of creating plans, embrace that complexity," Barnett said.
"Find the areas of overlap," Barnett added. "And there may be some areas of disconnect, but I think the idea that every business is going to have a fixed plan and 'if we just follow this plan, everything is going to work out fine.' No. Conditions are going to change over time. What we know is going to change over time. And so it's important that you create mechanisms within your business to be able to talk about those changes and adapt to them over time."
