BOSTON — Businesses hope tweaking child labor laws can ease a post-pandemic hiring crunch.
Under state law, children under 16 are only allowed to work from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Labor Day until July 1, when evening hours are extended to 9 p.m.
Business leaders point out that the July 1 date is one the latest in the nation, and prevents employers from hiring teens who finish school in mid-June.
“It’s a very antiquated law and a huge disincentive for employers to hire 14- and 15-year-olds,” said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts. “It wouldn’t be a silver bullet but lifting that restriction could help employers hire more people, which they desperately need.”
Hurst said business groups approached Gov. Charlie Baker with requests to ease the rules unilaterally, but that’s unlikely now that the state of emergency has expired.
A proposal by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, would have temporarily lifted the restriction for a year but was rejected.
Tarr said the proposal, which he filed as an amendment to a bill extending pandemic-related restrictions, was aimed at giving “young people the opportunity to earn some extra money this summer while helping to solve a serious problem for our economy.”
“We have been consistently hearing from local employers about a severe labor shortage, and the major challenge it is presenting to reopening the economy and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “That problem persists, and we need to continue to look for ways to address it.”
Under Tarr’s plan, the expanded summer evening hours would have begun June 15, expanding the pool of teen job candidates starting this week.
He said the state’s cap on 8 hour days and 40 hour weeks for workers 16 and under would have remained in place. The changes would have provided another 12 hours per week for teens currently limited by the restrictions.
Like most states, Massachusetts faces a hiring crunch and is trying to lure workers back to help the state’s economy rebound.
Baker has brought back a work search requirement for people getting state or federal unemployment benefits. Under the rules, which went into effect this week, anyone getting benefits must prove their efforts to find a “suitable” job.
Business leaders have also pressured the governor to end the state’s participation in federal unemployment programs, including a $300 per week benefit. They’ve also sought cash incentives to lure workers back, tapping into more than $5.3 billion in federal relief funds headed for the state.
Hurst said business groups have tried various points over the years to lift the summer teen work restrictions, but the efforts have failed.
“Nobody’s really out there advocating for 14 and 15-year-olds,” he said. “They don’t have a lobbying group.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
