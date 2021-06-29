BOSTON — Business leaders are prodding the state to do more to encourage people to get back to work to ease a post-pandemic hiring crunch.
In a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker, a group representing supermarkets and retail grocers suggested a “reasonable inducement” to lure workers back to their jobs.
“With the end of the state of emergency and the lifting of restrictions, we continue to face a challenge to fulfill our workforce, and respectfully request your assistance to motivate the unemployed to look for those job openings in our industry and others that so desperately need workers,” Brian Houghton of the Massachusetts Food Association wrote last week.
Houghton noted that other states have created enticements for workers to fill record job vacancies.
In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu is offering $500 to $1,000 bonuses to workers who get a new job and keep it for at least eight weeks.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills recently unveiled a “back to work” program that gives a one-time, $1,500 payment to eligible workers who begin new jobs between June 15 and June 30, and $1,000 for those who start in July.
Workers must keep the job for at least eight weeks and not claim unemployment benefits to get the cash.
Other states — including Arizona, Michigan and Tennessee — are pursuing bonuses, prizes and other incentives to help ease the hiring crunch.
Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said he thinks cash bonuses would help lure people back to work.
“I don’t know of a restaurant right now that isn’t looking for workers,” he said. “They’re scaling back hours and limiting seating because they can’t find enough staff.”
Business groups have also asked the state to divert money from the $5.2 billion in federal pandemic relief funding headed to Massachusetts for hiring bonuses.
Baker has acknowledged the struggles of businesses to bring back workers and has reinstituted a work search requirement for people collecting unemployment benefits. Under the rules, anyone receiving benefits must prove their efforts to find “suitable” work.
Employers are also pushing Baker to join New Hampshire and two dozen other states that have ended participation in federal unemployment programs, including the $300-per-week extra benefit, which were extended by Congress to September.
The benefits have given some laid-off workers more income from federal and state payments than they normally make on the job, employers say, making it harder to bring those people back to work.
While first-time unemployment claims have dropped, nearly 300,000 people in Massachusetts were collecting federal or state benefits during the week that ended June 5, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.