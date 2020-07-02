Campaign to suggest local summer travel

As the state continues to reopen and residents look to get out of their own home during the summer months, the state’s regional tourism councils are launching a billboard campaign and website to help the tourism industry recover and “to remind locals that they can be a tourist at home.”
Through September, digital billboards and MBTA stations will display “With Love From ...” postcards from various tourism regions around Massachusetts, such as Cape Cod, the Berkshires and the Mohawk Trail.
The digital billboards for North of Boston feature Rockport’s Motif No. 1.
The billboards will lead to a the new SpiritofMa.com landing page where visitors may choose a region of interest by postcard and click through to destination websites for regional updates and travel information. The Motif postcard and the one of Plum Island’s Sandy Point also appear on the massvacation.com website.
The regional tourism councils said surveys have shown that people will travel close to home this year and will seek accommodations, dining and outdoor activities that are complying with safety guidelines.
“During these challenging times, we applaud this unified effort to market the commonwealth as an ideal place to vacation when the time is right,” said Keiko Orrall, executive director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism.
The travel and tourism industry accounted for nearly $24.2 billion in direct spending in 2018 and generated $1.6 billion in state and local taxes, the regional councils said.
The industry supports 153,200 jobs across the commonwealth and $5.6 billion in wages, the councils said, adding that the tourism sector has suffered the largest job loss during the pandemic, touching every part of the state.
Material from Colin A. Young of State House News Service was used in this report.
