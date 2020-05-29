BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts residents whose returnable cans and bottles have been accumulating during the pandemic will soon be able to return them.
Consumers will be allowed to redeem the nickel deposits at automated collection machines at retailers starting Friday, June 5, while face-to-face, over-the-counter redemptions are scheduled to resume June 19, the Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement Friday.
The state’s bottle bill was temporarily suspended on March 18 due to risks associated with the coronavirus.
Customers returning cans and bottles will still be required to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.