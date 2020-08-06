GLOUCESTER — A question about promoting women in politics had two challengers to incumbent U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, criticizing his opposition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the 2018 midterms.
In a debate Wednesday, Moulton, who is seeking a third term and a chance to move beyond the Sept. 1 primary, batted back criticism of his record, including opposition to Pelosi’s again becoming speaker, from challengers Jamie Zahlaway Belsito and Angus McQuilken, both of Topsfield.
The debate, in which candidates tried to differentiate themselves on issues ranging from climate change, the Black Lives Matter movement, policing reform and trains and transportation, had candidates sparring from remote locations via Zoom due to safety concerns due to the pandemic.
The debate, broadcast by 1623 Studios in Gloucester, was moderated by David Olson, editor of The Salem News. It was their second debate in less than a week, and second in a series of four.
Belsito, a trustee of Salem State University and a nationwide advocate for mental health and maternal mental health, pointed out that Moulton had twice wanted Pelosi to step down as the Democratic leader. So, she called his office.
“The congressman, not once but twice called for Nancy Pelosi to step down,” she said. “I had a very big issue with that because the women in this district did not feel represented. And that really is it. It was a white man calling out a woman who had put her blood, sweat and tears to get to the place where she was at.”
A lot of women in the district are still angry at Moulton’s challenge to Pelosi, Belsito said.
“And yes, I will use the word ‘angry,’ because we deserve to be angry when we are told to sit in a corner, or sit at the child’s table,” Belsito said.
“Seth, I just have to say,” McQuilken said, “trying to oust the first woman ever to hold the position of speaker of the House of the United States out of ego and ambition was simply the wrong priority, and I think just to emphasize again one of the differences between us is our priorities.”
“David, I think I deserve a chance to respond to that,” said Moulton, who got a minute to rebut this accusation.
“I was elected on a promise to bring new leaders to Washington, and I’ve kept my word,” Moulton said. “Now, Nancy Pelosi is doing a very good job of standing up to Donald Trump and I’ve praised her for that. After we reached a deal between us to ensure that our new generation would have a voice, I voted for her, and I voted for her three times. There is a time to be on the same team and a time to vote for captain.”
Moulton touted his ability to get his legislation in bills and attract more than a $1 billion to the district.
“Pelosi has clearly moved beyond this leadership fight. I’ve moved beyond it,” Moulton said. “The only people who want to drag us backward into it are my opponents.”
The back and forth came after Olson asked candidates what they would do to ensure women’s voices are heard and their rights protected.
Moulton, who grew up in Marblehead, spoke about his Serve America organization’s effort in the midterms “to support and elect the most diverse class, freshman class, in the House of Representatives in American history.” This included may service-oriented and veteran women.
McQuilken said because of his daughter, he felt strongly about women having a seat at the table in policy-making.
“I want her to have every opportunity to lead, and to play a role in society to make society better,” said McQuilken, who said he has worked his entire career to help women get elected. He managed the campaign of former Democratic state Sen. Cheryl Jacques, the state’s first openly lesbian senator.
“Together, we had the opportunity to lead the fight for marriage equality,” McQuilken said. He noted he spent four years running advocacy programs for Planned Parenthood and served as the chairman of the Massachusetts Coalition for Choice.
“We took on important fights, and we won,” McQuilken said.
Moulton came back at Belsito, saying that in 2014, she was “working hard” to get Wakefield Republican Richard Tisei elected to Congress against him in the general election. Tisei, Moulton said, promised to vote against Pelosi, while he said he voted for her.
Belsito rebutted Moulton, saying he held a joint fundraiser in Danvers with Tisei after Moulton won “and that we weren’t going to have these sparring issues between Democrats and Republicans.”
“I also want to bring up the fact that I did support Tisei,” Belsito said. She did so because he was backed by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, which at the time backed postpartum depression legislation, an issue she “almost lost her life to,” and has dedicated her efforts to over the past several years.
Tisei, she said, used to represent Reading, the town she grew up in, as a state senator from 1991 to 2011.
Not all the fire was aimed at Moulton, however.
McQuilken said he was the only lifelong progressive Democrat in the race, co-founding the Young Democrats of Massachusetts, serving on the Democratic State Committee and as deputy communications director for the Democratic National Convention Committee.
He brought up past Tweets from Belsito’s personal account “and I’m just shocked at what you have had to say about Democrats.” He asked how she could present herself as a progressive Democrat when her history appeared to be aligned with the Republican party, and that she was appointed a Salem State trustee by a Republican governor, Charlie Baker. Belsito has said she was unenrolled before becoming a Democrat in 2016.
“So, Angus, when you can start talking about the issues, instead of the fact you lost a seat down the South Shore, and then moved to Weston and then moved up here and is now running for a district you know nothing about, then we can talk,” Belsito said.
The 6th Congressional District debate was sponsored by a coalition of 12 city and town Democratic committees and Indivisible RISE Newburyport, the Indivisible MA 06 Collaborative and the North Shore Committee of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus. These organizations represent Amesbury, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Ipswich, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Topsfield and West Newbury.
The next conversation-style debate will be hosted by the Route 3/93 DTC Coalition, moderated by state Rep, Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, on Aug. 13, 7 to 9 p.m., at North Andover CAM, 70 Main St., North Andover. There will be no audience due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the debate will be streamed live and recorded for future playing.
