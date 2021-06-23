A special commission that since 2019 has been analyzing the state’s laws that enable law enforcement to seize property suspected to be involved in a crime is preparing its report and is expected to recommend the Legislature raise the state’s burden of proof.
Whether the Special Commission on Civil Asset Forfeiture recommends moving to a preponderance of the evidence standard that members said is used by most states around the country or opts to suggest raising the bar even higher was a point of debate during Wednesday morning’s hearing, with some members pressing for a higher standard and others preferring to build consensus around the preponderance of the evidence standard.
“It would be our recommendation to the commission that we raise the burden of proof to the federal standard, I think there’s a logical argument for that,” Chairwoman Rep. Claire Cronin said, referring to co-chair Sen. Jamie Eldridge. “We are an outlier. We still have the lowest standards in all 50 states and raising the standard to preponderance of the evidence will bring us in line with even more conservative states.”
When the commission met at the end of March after a pandemic hiatus of more than a year, Cronin announced that the reporting deadline for the commission had been moved to July 31, 2021, and that there was a “little sense of urgency here” for the group to complete its work.
After Cronin told the commission of the recommendation she and Eldridge were prepared to make, Rahsaan Hall, director of the racial justice program with the ACLU of Massachusetts, and representatives from the Boston Bar Association, Massachusetts Bar Association, and Committee for Public Counsel Services expressed interest in raising the civil asset forfeiture burden of proof beyond the preponderance of the evidence.
“From the ACLU perspective, we would be in favor of ultimately eliminating civil asset forfeiture or making a criminal forfeiture so that it’s not even a separate proceeding, and that there’s a requirement of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. In order to forfeit people’s funds,” Hall said. He added, “I would like to suggest that we go above preponderance of the evidence. So it may be too clear and convincing standard but the closer we can get to criminal forfeiture or requirement of a guilty finding, from our perspective is, is better.”
Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said he had no problem with Cronin’s recommendation but appeared resistant to the idea of going above and beyond that. Susan Terrey, general counsel for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, said she supported DA Morrissey and that doing “what the feds are already doing within the state and also with the vast majority of states seems to me like a very good step.”
Eldridge said recommending moving to a preponderance of the evidence standard is “already a bit of a compromise.”
“Given that there are many voices here arguing for an even stronger standard, I really hope we can get consensus on a preponderance of evidence standard given that there’s multiple voices on this commission arguing for stronger standards,” he said in response to Morrissey.
Cronin said at the end of Wednesday’s meeting that she and Eldridge would take the feedback from the meeting and incorporate it into a draft report that they hope to circulate to other members of the special commission the week of July 12 for edits. The chairs would then seek approval of a final report before the July 31 deadline, she said.
Late last year, the Institute for Justice gave Massachusetts the only F grade on its national report card of state civil forfeiture laws, saying they “fail to protect property owners and give law enforcement a strong financial incentive to take property.”
“Most laws — including Massachusetts’ — still stack the deck against property owners and give law enforcement perverse financial incentives to pursue property over justice,” IJ Senior Director of Strategic Research Lisa Knepper said in December. She added, “No one should ever lose their property without first being convicted of a crime, but Massachusetts lawmakers should be especially concerned about forfeiture abuse now, as local governments face increased fiscal pressure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”
