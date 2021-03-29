NANTUCKET (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard came to the aid of a fisherman seriously injured on a commercial fishing vessel miles offshore in Massachusetts early Sunday.
The guard said the crew of the Connecticut-based vessel “Furious” notified them at around 3:30 a.m. that a crewmember had sustained a serious hand injury while the boat was roughly 60 miles south of Nantucket.
The guard dispatched a helicopter crew from Cape Cod, which hoisted the injured 41-year-old fisherman off the boat by around 7 a.m.
The fisherman, who was not named, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
It's unclear his current status. No other injuries have been reported.
