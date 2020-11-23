Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 51F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.