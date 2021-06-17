BOSTON -- Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation Wednesday extending measures to continue helping businesses affected by the pandemic, including allowing the sale of cocktails to-go by Massachusetts restaurants until May 2022.
Many of the state's pandemic relief provisions expired Tuesday at midnight. The House and Senate agreed on a compromise bill that was sent to Baker Tuesday night and signed by the governor Wednesday around noon.
The bill would permit takeout beer, wine and cocktail sales by restaurants through May 1, 2022 and includes House language requiring that takeout and delivery drinks be sold at the same prices as those consumed on-site.
The bill also temporarily reinstates remote permissions for representative town meetings, nonprofit member meetings, notary services and reverse-mortgage loan counseling, along with eviction protections, flexibilities for assisted living residences, and the ability for medical assistants, podiatrists, phlebotomists and certain military personnel to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
Special permits for expanded outdoor dining, which would otherwise expire in 60 days, would be valid until April 21, 2022 under the bill.
Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who pushed for continued relief for the restaurant industry, including continuing the practice of selling to-go cocktails, called the approval of the bill a "great step in the right direction. By working overtime we were able to beat back the powerful lobbyists trying to block these provisions."
In late May, DiZoglio testified on the floor of the Senate that lobbyists working for the package store industry were trying to block the extension of the to-go drinks legislation because they feared competition from restaurants.
"The lobbyists have been hard at work," she said then. "Namely, it's the package store lobbyists ... suggesting that this provision that allows a couple of mixed drinks to be sold to add to the bottom line of a restaurant is causing massive destruction in the package store industry."
In her Wednesday statement, DiZoglio added: "The fight is not over. This is one significant victory but there will be a long battle ahead to ensure these common-sense provisions become permanent. Restaurants, their employees and customers need to bang the drum even louder over the course of the next several months to help us see this through until the end."
One provision DiZoglio pushed for remains in a conference committee – a rule that would put a cap on the fees delivery companies such as UberEats can charge restaurants.
Senate President Karen Spilka, House Speaker Ronald Mariano, Michlewitz and Rodrigues said in a joint statement that they would "continue working together to resolve items in the near-term that were not included in today's conference report, which deserve further consideration."
Material from State House News Service was used in this story.
