Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 63F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 63F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible.