BOSTON — Commuter rail platforms will soon look more like they did before the state shut down businesses under the threat of COVID-19 as the MBTA brings back trains to accommodate passengers returning to work.
The T's commuter rail is restoring service to 85% of pre-pandemic schedules beginning June 22, adding more regular trains to morning and evening peak periods as well as midday service.
A spokesman for Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the commuter rail, said the move will give commuters more options as businesses reopen.
"We're trying to get ahead of the demand," said Keolis spokesman Tory Mazzola. "Right now, ridership is still low, but we're expecting that to increase slowly as people head back to work."
The second phase of the state's four-part reopening plan began Monday, allowing outdoor restaurant service to resume, as well as in-store retail shopping and lodging. Offices in Boston and elsewhere were previously allowed to start bringing back employees, with restrictions on office capacity as well as other precautions.
Mazzola said Keolis and the MBTA are taking numerous steps to ensure safety for riders and workers, including cleaning and sanitizing trains every 12 to 24 hours. Coaches will remain open to give passengers more space to spread out. Passengers will be encouraged to practice social distancing.
"We want to create a clean and safe environment for passengers when they come back," he said.
The MBTA is also using message campaigns on trains and platforms to remind riders to wear the required facial coverings.
T officials say ridership on the commuter rail plummeted 90% as the state forced businesses to close and encouraged companies to let employees work remotely.
Commuter rail service was scaled back dramatically, but the T kept trains running for "essential" workers and others who rely on public transit.
The agency has estimated losses of more than $200 million this fiscal year, even with $827 million in expected federal funding from the CARES Act.
The T's commuter rail system is one of the largest in North America, serving an average of 127,000 daily passengers across 138 stations before the pandemic.
A list of the new commuter rail schedules can be found at www.mbta.com/schedules/commuter-rail.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
