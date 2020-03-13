BOSTON – Gov. Charlie Baker imposed a ban on many gatherings of 250 people or more Friday, but said his administration is not recommending that local school systems cancel classes and close schools unless there is a threat of exposure.
Baker said at a noon-hour press conference that banning most concerts, social events and public gatherings will help the state slow the spread of the coronavirus in order to give the health care system a fighting chance at meeting demand. He said the ban does not apply to most workplaces, airports, bus stations, grocery stores, shopping malls and restaurants.
Specifically, the order applies to "community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals, and any similar event or activity that brings together 250 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time in a venue such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theatre, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space."
The prohibition does not apply to the usual day-to-day operations of public schools, though assemblies of 250 people or more are banned.
"This does represent a significant change in daily life for the vast majority of people here in the commonwealth," Baker said about his latest ban and the other social distancing efforts put in place by government, employers or individuals.
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts stood at 108 Friday morning and the outbreak's disruption of daily life is becoming more and more evident as a crush of communities are announcing school closures and event cancellations. Supermarket supplies are being swooped up and people are planning to hunker down.
Officials confirmed Friday that the 2020 Boston Marathon will be postponed to Sept. 14 as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 illness. The five-month delay is the first in the marathon's 124-year history.
To make the change, Gov. Charlie Baker will file legislation designating Monday, Sept. 14 as a state holiday as officials try to replicate the marathon's usual Patriots' Day energy.
Outright canceling the race would have prevented the regional economy from $211 million in benefits and charities from almost $40 million raised, according to Boston Mayor Martin Walsh. The Sept. 14 new holiday can be a "cornerstone," Walsh said, and organizers will launch a campaign to use the three-day race weekend to help local businesses recover from the impacts of the virus.
While dozens of other Massachusetts public school districts have announced closures of days or weeks, Boston Public Schools will remain open next week. Walsh said city and school district were working on a response plan and that he would have more to say on the topic Sunday.
Long check-out lines and bare shelves became the norm at many grocery stores towards the end of this week and the state's Operational Services Division reported Thursday afternoon that its statewide contract vendors "are reporting significant shortages or no inventory for certain products" like hand sanitizer and certain face masks.
Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders announced Friday that two more laboratories, Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, received federal approval to begin testing for COVID-19 and will expand the state's testing capacity. Until that approval was granted Thursday, the state public health laboratory was the only setting in Massachusetts authorized to conduct the tests. Testing has emerged as a key aspect of the national and state-level response to the outbreak. Guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control generally determine who should be tested, but anecdotal evidence suggests that not all people who have been exposed to the virus qualify to be tested at this point. -- Colin A. Young and Chris Lisinski
Treasury Going Remote: Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced Friday that the departments and agencies within the Treasury will begin to operate with limited staff members physically present from Monday, March 16 until March 30. Goldberg said her staff will remain available via email and telephone. "With the serious threat and uncertainty of COVID-19, the Treasury is taking immediate action to reduce the risk to our employees and the public," Goldberg said. "We have put in place the appropriate steps and procedures that will allow our employees to work remotely while still being able to assist the public with any Treasury needs they may have." -- Colin A. Young 1:30 PM
Guidance for Marijuana Industry: The Cannabis Control Commission sent an advisory to all licensees Friday, telling marijuana companies that they should review state and federal guidance that advises "employers to encourage good hygiene, urge employees to stay home when they feel sick and be flexible and considerate with sick leave benefits, amongst other precautions. Such guidance is important due to the potential for agents to handle marijuana and marijuana products during the cultivation and manufacturing processes, in addition to potential interactions with patients and adult-use customers, particularly those that are immunocompromised or otherwise vulnerable." The CCC also suggested that marijuana businesses think about how they manage lines and queues and use mobile or order-ahead features, whether appointment-only operations would make sense, and increasing the frequency of cleaning and sterilization efforts. Medical marijuana businesses are advised to remind patients that they can buy up to a 60-day supply, and to do more to promote their delivery options for medical patients. The Cannabis Commission also asked for patience from licensees, since its employees will be working remotely next week. -- Colin A. Young 12:40 PM
New Juries Suspended: The Supreme Judicial Court said Friday it would suspend the empanelment of all new juries in criminal and civil trials until April 21, including grand juries exploring future indictments. The state's highest court has also ordered that no one with symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19 shall be permitted to enter a courthouse or other court facility until further notice. -- Matt Murphy 12:03 PM
Kennedy Pauses Campaigning: Congressman Joe Kennedy III will not conduct any campaign business in his run for U.S. Senate for at least one week, citing coronavirus concerns. His campaign announced Friday that all campaign activities are suspended -- including Kennedy's participation in a Wednesday debate against incumbent Sen. Ed Markey -- are paused and will be reassessed on March 20. Campaign offices are closed, staff will work remotely, and all fundraising and voter contact will be suspended. The campaign will continue digital town halls and remote communication with constituents, but it said it would only use those tools to share information about COVID-19 and the congressman's response. -- Chris Lisinski 11:22 AM
POTUS Presser: Just before 11 a.m., President Donald Trump tweeted: "I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!" 11:14 AM
Marathon Postponed To Sept. 14: The Boston Marathon will be postponed for the first time in the race's 124-year history, local and state officials announced Friday. Organizers plan to push the race from April 20 to Sept. 14, and Gov. Charlie Baker will seek legislative approval to designate the new date as a state holiday, with hopes that the three-day weekend can provide an economic boost to businesses impacted and recreate some of the Patriots' Day excitement. Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said the delay will protect vulnerable populations who could have been impacted by the large crowds. Running the race without spectators would have been "impossible," he said, and limiting participation to elite runners was also off the table. "The race is for everyone," Walsh said. -- Chris Lisinski 10:54 AM
TD Garden Risks, Cancellations: Boston Celtics players, and others who were at a March 6 home game against the Utah Jazz -- two of whose players have since tested positive for COVID-19 -- face "low" risks, TD Garden announced in a Thursday night statement. The Garden said it was told by health officials that "based on the affected players' health statuses, it is highly unlikely that anyone from the Celtics team came into contact with them while they were contagious." In addition to shuttering Celtics and Boston Bruins games amid the NBA and NHL suspensions, TD Garden is canceling or postponing several other events. The March 15 MIAA high school hockey championship and March 20 and March 21 Hockey East championship games have all been canceled. A March 19 Billie Eilish concert is postponed, and a March 25 Michael Buble concert is canceled. - Chris Lisinski 9:04 AM
Update from Baker Administration: Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are planning a 12 p.m. Friday press conference at the State House to provide the latest update on the state's coronavirus preparedness, planning and response. A press advisory did not include details, but Baker hinted Thursday that he would have more to say about school closures today. - Chris Lisinski 8:55 AM
Marathon Announcement: Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and officials from the Boston Athletic Association are expected to announce the postponement of the 2020 Boston Marathon until the fall Friday at a 10:15 a.m. City Hall press conference. Moving the marathon would be the most significant Boston-area domino yet to fall as the global coronavirus pandemic has canceled countless events and schools days. On Thursday, the Boston Globe reported that race organizers and elected officials are eyeing the possibility of creating a state holiday on a Monday in September on which the marathon could be run. A spokesman to Senate President Karen Spilka confirmed Thursday evening that the Senate president has been part of those conversations. An aide to House Speaker Robert DeLeo did not respond. Baker and Walsh are expected to be joined Friday morning by Thomas Grilk, CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, and Marianne Harrison, president and CEO of race sponsor John Hancock. -- Colin A. Young 8:41 AM
$15M Support Bill Signed: Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday evening signed the $15 million coronavirus response budget bill that the Legislature hurried to his desk in the afternoon. Much of the money is expected to be directed into communities for first responders and local boards of health. "It will probably be some combination of things that support and assist DPH, but it will probably also be things that support local communities and especially emergency responders and folks like that, local boards of health," Baker said Tuesday. "I mean, there's a lot of people who are working very hard on this at this time, and I'm sure we'll be able to find appropriate uses for it. We really appreciate the Legislature's willingness to do that." On Thursday, the House and Senate each swiftly moved the supplemental budget bill through during informal sessions and got it to Baker's desk. -- Colin A. Young 7:52 AM
