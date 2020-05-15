MAY 15: Anyone who was hoping to return to work on Monday will have to wait at least one more day. Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday he is going to extend his executive order closing "non-essential" businesses an extra 24 hours so it remains in effect when he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito unveil details of the state's reopening plan on Monday.
More than two months since he ordered a state of emergency to contend with the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Baker and Polito are poised to open a new chapter in the state's fight against COVID-19 when they announce the rules and regulations that businesses and workers will have to follow as the economy gets back up and running.
Baker has long said that data will dictate the timeline for reopening, and the Department of Public Health reported some encouraging data late Friday afternoon. DPH reported 1,239 new cases of COVID-19 and announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 110 residents, both numbers down from Thursday. The state's cumulative case count since Feb. 1 stands at 83,421. The death toll from the virus is 5,592 since the first death was announced March 20.
As of Friday, there were 2,767 people being treated for COVID-19 in Massachusetts hospitals, a decrease of 92 patients from Thursday and down from a high of almost 4,000 on April 21. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped from 781 on Thursday to 749 on Friday, DPH reported. The percentage of tests that came back positive was also down Friday, registering at 11 percent.
Though the details remained under seal, Baker said Friday that the use of masks and encouraging remote work whenever possible will be two of the strategies at the center of his administration's reopening plan. The governor said that wearing a mask can reduce the risk of transmission by as much as 80 percent and made clear that employers that reopen offices will have to spread workers out more than is typical in most offices.
"The new rules for everybody associated with work in an office are going to require people to create distance," Baker said. "One way you create distance and make it work is by not having the same number of people show up in the same office as you did before, to the extent that companies can find ways to make remote work or work from home work, even if it's only a few days a week."
While many people are eager for the state to begin reopening its economy, eight House Democrats on Friday wrote to Baker asking that he extend his stay-at-home advisory and shutdown of non-essential businesses until at least June 1. -- Colin A. Young
Friday DPH Update: Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,239 new cases of COVID-19 and announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 110 residents on Friday in a daily report that showed encouraging signs from the key metrics the governor and command center monitor. With the new cases announced Friday, the state's cumulative case count since Feb. 1 stands at 83,421. The death toll from the virus is 5,592 since the first death was announced March 20, DPH said. Both numbers -- new cases and newly announced deaths -- were down from Thursday, as was the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in a hospital. As of Friday, there were 2,767 people being treated for COVID-19 in a Massachusetts hospital, a decrease of 92 patients from Thursday and down from a high of almost 4,000 on April 21. The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit dropped from 781 on Thursday to 749 on Friday, DPH reported. Though Massachusetts reported processing fewer tests Friday (11,311) than it did Thursday (14,329), the percent of tests that came back positive dropped from 12 percent on Thursday to 11 percent Friday. -- Colin A. Young 4:04 PM
Chelsea Remains Hardest-Hit Community: Cities and towns with the highest rates of COVID- infection in the latest round of state data continued to have larger nonwhite populations and lower incomes, while Chelsea remained a hotspot with a rate nearly twice that of any other community. Through 12 p.m. Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reported 2,412 cases in Chelsea, a rate of about 6,403 infections per 100,000 residents. The second-highest rate in the state was in Brockton with 3,490 infections per 100,000 residents. In terms of overall cases, Boston still has the largest outbreak: its 11,551 cases through Wednesday were nearly three times as many as the 3,549 in Worcester, which has the second-largest total of confirmed cases. Nine of the 10 communities with the highest case rates -- Chelsea, Brockton, Everett, Lynn, Lawrence, Revere, Randolph, Lowell and Stoughton -- have populations where the percentage of nonwhite residents is higher than the statewide average of 20.7 percent, and five of them have majority nonwhite populations, according to Census data. The only exception in the top 10 is Danvers, which reported a rate of 2,157 cases per 100,000 people and has a population that is 93.4 percent white. - Chris Lisinski 1:57 PM
Reps Ask Guv to Extend Stay-At-Home Advisory: A group of eight House Democrats asked Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday to extend his administration's stay-at-home advisory and closure of most businesses beyond its current May 18 lapse date. Baker's economic reopening advisory board is set to issue its report Monday, and Baker has said he envisions beginning a gradual process of allowing some businesses to resume operations around that date. In a letter to Baker, the lawmakers -- Reps. Mike Connolly, Lindsay Sabadosa, Christine Barber, Michelle DuBois, Nika Elugardo, Jack Lewis, Maria Robinson and Tami Gouveia -- outline a series of concerns, including the continued rise in COVID-19 case counts. "We recognize general improvement in the overall COVID-19 trends and are grateful for the sacrifices that Commonwealth residents have been making," the letter says. "And while we are cognizant of the hardships people continue to endure, we think it would be premature to allow the Stay-At-Home Advisory to expire on Monday, May 18th. Furthermore, the current plan — to start reopening the economy less than one day after the Reopening Advisory Board releases its guidance — is confusing to many of our constituents and businesses. This confusion will result in poor public health choices and is deeply concerning to us as legislators." - Katie Lannan 1:01 PM
Baker, Polito Got Tested in April: Tom Turco, a member of Gov. Charlie Baker's Cabinet, announced April 6 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and Baker, during a media Q&A on Thursday, revealed that his public safety secretary's test results caused Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to get tested. "We both got tested after Tom Turco tested positive. It was not one of my more enjoyable experiences," Baker said. A Baker spokesman said that the governor and Polito were tested "out of an abundance of caution" and both tested negative, and that no other members of the governor's office staff were considered close contacts of Turco. The governor disclosed his test after describing the long nasal swabs used in the original COVID-19 tests as something that goes deep into a person's nose and "almost feels like it's going to kick you on the back of your foot." Baker said testing experts now expect it won't be long before the tests become less invasive and can be conducted with shorter swabs, cheek swabs or saliva tests. At the time of his positive test, Turco said he had notified his close contacts and would work from home. Turco returned to work in late April after he was medically cleared. - Michael P. Norton 12:28 PM
Study: One in 10 Bostonians Has Been Exposed: About 90 percent of Bostonians have not been exposed to the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, an antibody study conducted by the city and Massachusetts General Hospital found. Mayor Martin Walsh and the hospital announced Friday that the study that tested 750 asymptomatic residents in East Boston, Roslindale and two Dorchester zip codes revealed that 9.9 percent tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies and 2.6 percent tested positive for active COVID-19. The city said the results suggest 1 in 10 residents have developed antibodies and approximately 1 in 40 currently asymptomatic individuals are positive for COVID-19 and potentially infectious. "We can draw two preliminary conclusions from the results of this study," Walsh said. "First, that the actions we took early on in this pandemic made a real difference in slowing the spread and, second, that the majority of our population still have not been exposed to the virus. This underscores what we already know, that we have to move cautiously and stay focused on what got us this far. This can be done by a gradual, phased-in approach to reopening that includes clear health criteria and safety guidelines for each industry and depends on testing and hospital metrics reaching certain benchmarks, and continuing to move in the right direction." In East Boston, 1.1 percent of participants tested positive for COVID-19 and 13.3 percent tested positive for antibodies. In Roslindale, 2.2 percent tested positive for COVID-19 and 7.6 percent tested positive for antibodies. Dorchester's 02121 zip code had a 2.7 percent positive rate for COVID-19 and 6.3 of participants tested positive for antibodies. Dorchester's 02125 zip code had 4.6 percent of participants test positive for COVID-19 and 12.1 percent test positive for antibodies. -- Colin A. Young 12:02 PM
GAO to Review Veterans Homes Oversight: The U.S. Government Accountability Office has agreed to a request from U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey to review the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs's oversight of quality of care at state veterans homes, which have seen a spike in veteran deaths and other reported care deficiencies during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the GAO said its investigators aren't available to start for five months. Warren, Markey and counterparts from Montana and Pennsylvania earlier this month had specifically asked that the GAO review include an update on the progress the VA has made towards implementing the GAO's July 2019 recommendations for the VA to improve its oversight of state veterans homes and the transparency regarding its assessments of those facilities. "The recent deaths of veteran residents and other care challenges at State Veterans Homes during the COVID-19 public health emergency remind us that VA's implementation of these recommendations would contribute toward improved care quality at these facilities nationwide and better inform veterans and their families about the best care options," the senators wrote in their request letter. The coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home is the subject of at least three investigations and more than 80 resident veterans have died since the end of March. In New Jersey, veterans homes have reported more than a combined 100 deaths from COVID-19. -- Colin A. Young 8:56 AM
The View from Europe: There's an overall slowing of the pandemic in Europe and 39 countries there are easing restrictions, but risks across all countries in the region remain "very high" and there are continued rising case counts, according to a top World Health Organization official. "We are now at the fork in the road," Dr, Hans Kluge, regional director for Europe, said during a press briefing in Denmark on Thursday. "This is the point at which our actions and individual behaviour determines which path we follow, one that sees us head towards a new normal, or one that sends us back to restrictions on our movement and social interactions." Kluge said case counts are rising in Eastern Europe and said Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain remained among the top 10 countries around the world reporting the most cases in the past 24 hours. As of Thursday, there were 1.78 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the European region, and 160,000 deaths, accounting for 43 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths globally. Kluge also identified new obstacles, fatigue and distrust, for those trying to conquer the virus. "Emergency fatigue threatens the precious gains we have made against this virus. Reports of distrust in authorities and conspiracy thinking are fueling movements against social and physical distancing," he said. - Michael P. Norton 7:15 AM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.