REVERE — A Peabody couple are hospitalized with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday afternoon on Route 1 involving a tractor-trailer and five other vehicles, according to state police.
The couple, identified as a 44-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, were driving a 2006 Ford Five Hundred sedan when they were rear-ended in the left lane of the northbound side of the highway by a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer, according to police. The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. south of the Route 60 rotary.
State police said Tuesday a preliminary investigation by troopers suggests the impact of the collision from the rig — operated by a 59-year-old Kingston, New Hampshire, man — caused a chain reaction of collisions between the Ford and four other vehicles.
One of the people in the sedan was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle by Revere firefighters. They were both taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Multiple lanes on both sides of Route 1 were closed for nearly two hours to accommodate the rescue response and investigation.
Police said the other vehicles involved were a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan sport utility vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Danvers man, a 2014 Subaru outback driven by a 43-year-old Newburyport man, a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by a 39-year-old Danvers man, and a 2013 Honda Accord driven by a 32-year-old Medford man with a 31-year-old Medford man as a passenger.
The drivers of the tractor-trailer and the Tiguan were not injured, according to police, while the four occupants of the other vehicles were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.
The tractor-trailer is owned by Velez Brothers Trucking of Danvers, police said.
The investigation by state police units continues, including detectives assigned to Suffolk County. State police said the result of that investigation will determine if criminal charges will be sought.
