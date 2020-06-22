The number of deaths from COVID-19 continued to drop on Monday but the number of newly reported cases rose, according to state health officials.
The Department of Public Health said 17 people had died from the virus in the previous 24 hours, down from 30 on Sunday and 28 on Saturday. The latest toll brought the total number of deaths in Massachusetts to 7,874.
Newly reported positive cases of COVID-19 went from 286 on Saturday to 125 on Sunday and 149 on Monday, according to the DPH. The latest reports bring the total number of people who have had COVID-19 to 107,210 since the pandemic began.
State health statistics also showed a drop in the number of suspected or confirmed positive cases at Anna Jaques Hospital, from 16 on Saturday to nine reported on Monday.
Locally, Amesbury added one case of COVID-19 and now stands at 176 with 23 deaths, according to communications director Caitlin Thayer.
Health director Jack Morris said Salisbury has remained steady with 52 cases of the novel coronavirus and five deaths.
Newburyport officials reported that there are currently 95 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Monday afternoon, as well as 24 active cases. The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city website.
Six city residents have died from complications of the virus, according to the city website.
Seabrook reported no new cases as of Monday. There have been a total of 49 cases, with active cases listed in the 1-4 range.
