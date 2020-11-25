ANDOVER — Fourteen elderly residents remain in the hospital and seven have died as a result of an outbreak of COVID-19 that began in late October at the Atria Marland Place assisted living complex off Stevens Street.
In all, 71 people, including 50 residents and 21 employees, have tested positive for the deadly virus as a result of exposure at the residence.
Andover Board of Health Agent Tom Carbone said the disease was likely introduced by an employee working in the facility.
"My gut is that it came in with a couple of employees," Carbone said, adding that it's the worst local cluster of COVID in elder-care facilities since May, when Bear Mountain on Andover Street had 13 deaths and Academy Manor on Morton Street was struck with 25.
"It's here," he said, referring to the virus. "We are in the midst of the next surge."
A spokeswoman for Atria Marland Place said the first positive employee test was confirmed on Oct. 29.
A testing clinic was held on Nov. 3, yielding no positive results, according to Kymberly Codair, regional vice president of Atria Senior Living, a Kentucky-based company that owns 205 facilities in 26 states, including one in Newburyport.
"Since then, we have performed testing on no less than five additional days in November," she said. "Had we not performed the November rounds of testing it is unknown if the current outbreak would be limited to its current size."
While the assisted living company did not supply a detailed breakdown of when additional positive tests were recorded, Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan provided a detailed statement Tuesday night with a timeline of actions.
He said that on Nov. 2, "a cluster of cases was identified, and Atria took the correct step of testing every resident and staff member at the facility. Between Nov. 5-8, 11 staff and five residents tested positive."
On Nov. 8, Carbone received a briefing on the situation from the management of the company, at which point "the building was immediately closed to visitors and resident programming was shuttered."
Carbone visited the facility on Nov. 10 and verified that "all persons coming through the door were being screened (only medical professionals were coming and going.) At that time, 33 new cases were identified in residents," Flanagan said.
Over the next five days, town officials worked with the management of Atria Marland Place along with officials from the state Department of Public Health and the Executive Office of Elder Affairs and on Nov. 16, issued guidelines for the assisted living home.
The guidelines included limiting the movement of staff among cohorts, segregating caregivers so they were dedicated to positive or negative cases, using vacant apartments for breaks instead of break rooms, offering in-room dining only and requiring staff in the memory care unit to deliver food to residents of that unit.
As of Nov. 16, of the 119 residents who live in the facility, 16 were being treated outside of the building, and 16 of 36 memory care residents tested positive, Flanagan said.
On Nov. 18, Flanagan said, an additional round of testing showed five new cases. By Nov. 19, there were 46 cases, with 26 of the cases in the memory care unit.
On Nov. 23, it was reported that six people had died. A seventh person died on Tuesday, according to Codair.
Another full round of testing was scheduled for Tuesday and another conference call with company, state and local officials was scheduled for Wednesday, Flanagan said.
State officials from the Executive Office of Elder Affairs, or EOEA, which oversees assisted living complexes, are working closely with Atria Marland Place and town officials to try to contain the outbreak.
"Since the state became aware of the outbreak at Atria Marland Place on Nov. 10, the EOEA assisted living residences certification unit has been in frequent contact with the residence to provide infection control and management supports over the phone," said EOEA spokesperson Julia Kapp. "These calls include the local board of health and Department of Public Health epidemiologists, who support infection control and contact tracing."
Carbone said the contact tracing was being done by Atria Marland Place, as such facilities, which are private and receive no state funding, are responsible for self-reporting case counts and deaths as a result of COVID-19.
Kapp said that "due to increased community transmission in Massachusetts, DPH has updated its surveillance testing guidance for nursing homes, rests homes, and assisted living residences, increasing testing to a minimum of once a week for all staff.
"This will support facilities in catching new cases in asymptomatic staff earlier and further mitigate the spread of COVID-19," she said, adding that while nursing homes and rest homes are required to comply with this guidance, assisted living residences "are encouraged to adhere to it."
Codair said the company is doing "everything possible to protect our residents and staff in the face of an unprecedented public health situation including proactive testing, contact tracing and infectious disease protocols that are continually being upgraded as conditions evolve.
"We have also taken precautions to optimize staff and resident safety through the Thanksgiving holidays and beyond, under our dual imperatives of safety and enabling our residents to live their best lives regardless of the circumstance."
Of the 21 employees infected, seven of them have recovered after quarantining and are doing well, Codair said.
"The remaining employees who have tested positive continue to quarantine out of the community, and all residents who tested positive are quarantining and receiving the proper care," she said. "This care is being given by staff designated to only assist residents that are symptomatic or otherwise tested positive for COVID-19."
The assisted living facility continues to restrict access to essential visitors only, screening staff for temperatures and symptoms regularly, frequently monitoring residents for any symptoms, and requiring staff to wear the proper PPE at all times.
"We are following the recommended guidelines from the Executive Office of Elder Affairs as well as the Andover Health Department and Massachusetts Department of Public Health to ensure the necessary steps have been taken to protect the health of our residents and employees," she said. "In addition, we’ve arranged for additional testing of both residents and staff in the coming days."
