State tax collections missed benchmarks by roughly $700 million during fiscal 2020, which featured a sharp economic decline between March and June, and while the economy has reopened further and improved since then a top Democrat is still voicing dire predictions about a steeper revenue falloff to come.
During an interview with Jon Keller of CBS Boston that aired Sunday morning, House Speaker Robert DeLeo offered a vast range for the revenue collapse that he's anticipating this fiscal year, despite tax receipts rising during July and August.
"As a matter of fact, the latest numbers that we have, is anywheres from two to four to six billion dollars right now in terms of a shortfall and probably, if I had to guess, it would probably more in the four to six billion dollar range," DeLeo said.
DeLeo noted Massachusetts went from one of the lowest unemployment rates to the nation's highest before coming down. The jobless rate dropped from 16.2 percent in July to 11.3 percent in August. Federal officials reported Friday that the U.S. jobless rate fell to 7.9 percent in September.
DeLeo deflected a question about possible public sector layoffs, pointing to the possibility of additional federal aid, depending on the final outcome of negotiations, and projections that economic experts are scheduled to make at a hearing on Wednesday. DeLeo said he thought a stimulus package would be a "good tool" for officeholders seeking reelection, "but it hasn't happened."
The state Legislature has its own economic development bill, which includes COVID-19 relief funds, that's also become hung up as Democrats in the House and Senate have been unable to agree over the summer and early fall on details. September is a relatively big month for state tax collections and the Department of Revenue is scheduled to release receipts data later Monday. Gov. Charlie Baker this month may get the ball rolling on the overdue fiscal 2021 budget by offering a new spending plan based on a new revenue estimate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.