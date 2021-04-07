BOSTON – State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, will host the sixth annual Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Day, virtually via Zoom, on Tuesday, April 13.
DiZoglio recently sponsored a resolution, co-sponsored by more than 20 fellow senators from across the commonwealth, honoring the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research for its commitment to finding a cure for the disease. The senator will present the resolution during the event.
Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, progressive neurological disease, with no treatment to slow or halt its progression, that affects an estimated 1 million Americans. It is the 14th leading cause of death in the United States.
The awareness day, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., is free and open to the public.
Residents interested in participating should e-mail Diana.DiZoglio@masenate.gov or call DiZoglio’s office at 978-984-7747 to RSVP and obtain the Zoom information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.