BOSTON — Legislative staffers received a 6% pay raise and other perks this year when House and Senate leaders agreed to a bump in salaries, but at least one lawmaker is pushing to give them more money.
Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, has filed several proposals to boost the base salary of a legislative staffer to $55,000; provide cost-of-living increases annually, instead of every two years; and offer them state health insurance when they are hired, eliminating the current 60-day waiting period.
DiZoglio said a recent survey of staffers showed many are working long hours and struggling to pay their bills.
“The results of that survey were pretty daunting in terms of salaries and overall morale in the building,” she said. “We need to do better for our staffers.”
That survey, which DiZoglio helped organize, found that nearly 90% of Beacon Hill legislative staffers felt they were not paid adequately for their work while 83% believed their pay was not commensurate with their skill level.
About 1 in 6 staffers reported struggling to pay for basic needs, such as food and rent.
Half of those surveyed said they can support themselves and their families with their current pay.
Earlier this year, the House and Senate agreed to a 6% cost-of-living raise for staffers and increased the base pay to $44,000. Staffers also received a $500 stipend to defray the costs of working remotely.
In addition, the Senate expanded its family leave policy to allow up to 16 weeks of paid time off to care for a new child. Previously, staffers only qualified for eight weeks of time off.
DiZoglio has also filed a bill that would allow staffers to enroll in state health insurance immediately, eliminating the waiting period.
She pointed out that lawmakers don’t have to wait.
“There’s no reason why our employees should be denied those same benefits,” she said.
DiZoglio said the larger issue is that a handful of legislative leaders control whether staffers are eligible for raises, unlike other state government workers who automatically receive cost-of-living increases under collective bargaining agreements.
“We need a more formalized process,” she said.
The debate over pay raises for staff comes as lawmakers collect their third pay raise in as many legislative sessions.
The state’s 200 House and Senate lawmakers received a $4,280 bump in their base salaries beginning this year.
The 6.46% raise boosts lawmakers’ base pay to $70,536 a year. That figure doesn’t include stipends for committee assignments.
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, will each receive $178,000, which includes extra pay for holding leadership positions.
Beacon Hill watchdogs say now isn’t the time to be doling out raises, for lawmakers or their staff.
“It’s inappropriate for any state government official to take a pay raise at this time, considering we are still in the depths of this COVID-19 crisis, and the fact that many, many people have gone without pay for quite some time,” said David Tuerck, president of the Beacon Hill Institute. “They should wait.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
