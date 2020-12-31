Dolphin makes rare winter appearance

GLOUCESTER — A bottlenose dolphin surprised and delighted passers-by on the Washington Street bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Word traveled fast around the city after the dolphin was initially sighted at 8 a.m. in Lobster Cove, located between the peninsula of Annisquam and Washington Street. It then traveled down the Mill River.
By 2 p.m., more than 50 people lined the streets along the end of the Mill River shoreline at the bridge to get a glimpse of this aquatic mammal, a rare sight in winter. The Mill River is a tidal estuary located between Wheeler’s Point and Riverdale, off Hodgkins Street, that leads to the Annisquam River.
“My mom was driving and she saw the big crowd,” said Mason Adams, 9, who was watching the dolphin from the shoreline with his step-grandmother, Rita. “So my mom called her dad and told her about it. When I first saw it, I didn’t see its face. I thought it was a hammerhead shark at first.”
Christopher Mitchell of Gloucester watched the dolphin outside Captain Hook’s Pizza, 406 Washington St., alongside his daughter, Nirvana Miller, 5. Nirvana said it was her first time seeing a dolphin in real life.
“It’s a great early birthday present for her,” Mitchell said. “Her birthday’s on the fifth.”
Mitchell said his neighbor told him about the dolphin while he was working in his yard.
“I had never cleaned the yard so fast in my life,” he laughed. “We rushed down to go see it. My neighbor didn’t have any more room in their van. We usually see seals around here but nothing like that.”
Mendy Garron, a marine biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Gloucester office, lives right across the street from the river.
“We have a few staff members in our office that are part of the (marine mammal stranding) response program,” Garron said. “We worked with the shellfish constable to document its behavior. It’s very active, behaving like a typical bottlenose dolphin. It’s body condition wasn’t in any kind of stress at all.”
Efforts to herd the dolphin, believed to be a juvenile, out of the Mill River were unsuccessful.
Around 3:45 p.m., the dolphin reportedly left the Mill River and headed back up the Annisquam River.
While dolphins are common around Cape Ann, Garron said it’s rare to see one so late in December.
“Dolphins usually come up north, but during summer,” she explained. “In the fall, they start to migrate back down south. We are starting to see bottlenoses stay longer in the Northeast — longer than usual. To see one up here this time of year, it’s unusual but, like I said, its body condition looked good.”
“That was good news,” Garron said. “In these kinds of situations, we commend the community because we don’t want people getting close to the animals. Everyone was on the roads but they were being respectful. Nobody was out grabbing kayaks and trying to go out to see it.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
