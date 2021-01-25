BOSTON — Domestic violence murders in Massachusetts have plummeted amid the pandemic, but victim advocates say that doesn't mean less abuse is happening.
Seven homicides were attributed to domestic violence in the state last year, a decline of more than 75% from the previous year, according to a new report by the state's Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team.
In 2019, there were 28 homicide victims, the report noted, which was up from 15 the previous year.
The numbers of domestic violence deaths often fluctuate, and the panel said there is "no research to explain the significant decrease."
Meanwhile, the number of protective and harassment prevention orders filed by abuse victims also declined in 2020, the report added.
Charges filed against perpetrators of domestic violence, such as violating a restraining order or assaulting a household member, also dropped last year, according to the report, which cited data from the state Trial Court.
The state panel cautioned that a decline in reported abuse "does not reflect a reduction in domestic violence."
The report's authors suggested that the pandemic actually has worsened the situation for many victims of domestic violence and child abuse.
"The necessary steps of preventing the spread of COVID-19 have left children, individuals, and families experiencing violence in the home, particularly vulnerable, isolated and at an increased risk," the report states.
The 13-member Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team, which includes law enforcement officials and victim advocates, was created under a 2014 law that seeks to investigate the circumstances of all domestic violence-related deaths.
Panel members also looked at deaths of perpetrators — whether by suicide, police intervention or self-defense by the victim — to illustrate the impact of domestic violence on families. There were four such perpetrator deaths last year.
Domestic violence homicides in 2020 included the murder of Migdalia Perez, a 47-year-old Gardner woman who was killed by her former boyfriend before police said he turned the gun on himself.
Toni Troop, a spokeswoman for Jane Doe Inc., a Boston-based victim advocacy group, said the panel's report "doesn't tell the full story."
Despite an initial decline in reports of domestic violence at the outset of the pandemic, she said call centers have seen an uptick in activity from victims seeking help
"What we have heard consistently is that the level of violence has increased significantly in the past few months as people continue to be socially isolated and not able to access resources," Troop said.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who leads the Governor's Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, is among those who have raised concerns about victims being "trapped at home" with their abusers as the state urges people to stay indoors to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
Last year, the Baker administration expanded a 24/7, toll-free domestic violence hotline and provided more funding and support for survivors.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual or domestic violence in need of assistance, call (877) 785-2020 or visit www.janedoe.org/findhelp
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
