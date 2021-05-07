MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple's doorbell camera caught the actions of an Amazon driver who took the time to put back their American flag, which had blown onto their lawn.
“As soon as she had left I looked at the camera footage and I couldn’t believe what I had seen because it’s just so rare to see people do something so kind, so it just blew me away.” said Kelly Leary, of Merrimack, who posted the video online.
The flag had sentimental value for Kelly and Steve Leary; his uncle gave them the flag after completing renovations on the house, which they bought in 2016. The uncle, who had cancer, died a few weeks later.
Steve Leary said “it’s been flying up there ever since and it was extremely windy and it’s kinda old, so it got beaten up and then flew off the mount on the side of the house."
The Amazon driver, Brendalis Garcia, who is in the Army Reserves, noticed the flag was on the lawn and put it back in its place.
“I was trying to like unravel it and it wasn’t working so I took it back down, undid it and made sure it was up where it needed to be," she said.
The Learys recently thanked Garcia through a Zoom meeting.
