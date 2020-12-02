The state Department of Public Health said all available intensive care unit beds in northeastern Massachusetts hospitals were filled with patients suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, an indication of the rise in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks.
The DPH said 100 COVID-19 patients occupied ICU beds and 800 other patients were being cared for in medical/surgical hospital beds in the northeastern part of the state.
The state reported 46 new deaths in data released Wednesday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 10,588. A total of 225,787 people have been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 since March.
Anna Jaques Hospital reported on Tuesday there were 17 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including three in the ICU. Beverly Hospital also reported 17 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including two in that facility's ICU.
Lawrence General Hospital reported 28 COVID patients, including five in the ICU on Tuesday, while North Shore Medical Center in Salem reported 39 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, including six in that facility's ICU.
Statewide, officials reported 1,259 patients in Massachusetts hospitals diagnosed with COVID-19, including 264 in ICUs.
A week ago, the DPH reported there were 4,613 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
