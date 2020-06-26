Deaths from complications of COVID-19 inched over 8,000 statewide Friday with new data released by the state Department of Public Health.
With 50 new deaths reported in the previous 24 hours, the total statewide was 8,013, the DPH reported on its website.
The numbers included an increase in deaths in Amesbury to 28, because a backup in the state reporting system had not account for five recent deaths, according to Amesbury communications director Caitlin Thayer. Amesbury continued to record 178 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Health director Jack Morris said that Salisbury still has 52 cases of the novel coronavirus with five deaths.
As of Thursday, Newburyport's website reported 94 confirmed positive cases and seven active cases in the city. Seven Newburyport residents have died from complications of the virus.
The DPH website also said that as of Friday, there were 10 patients at Anna Jaques Hospital suspected or confirmed to be positive for COVID-19, including three in the ICU.
Statewide there were 233 new cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 108,070.
A total of 68,259 people have undergone antibody testing and 809,086 have undergone molecular tests for the coronavirus, according to the DPH.
For more on the web:
https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.