State health officials said Friday 46 people had died in the previous 24 hours from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 7,538.
Department of Public Health data also cited 392 new cases, for a total of 105,059. A total of 689,111 people had undergone molecular testing for the coronavirus and 55,784 had undergone antibody tests.
Locally, Mayor Donna Holaday said on Friday the city had recorded 90 positive CODID-19 cases and six deaths of city residents.
No changes were reported in Salisbury and Amesbury on Friday. Amesbury communications director Caitlin Thayer said that city had 170 positive cases of COVID-19 with 23 deaths.
In Salisbury, health director Jack Morris also reported no changes in Salisbury on Friday with 52 cases of the novel coronavirus and five deaths.
Information from the Beth Israel Lahey Health network on Friday reported four patients, including two in the ICU, had tested positive for COVID-19 at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, while eight others were suspected positive. One employee had tested positive.
