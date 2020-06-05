State health officials reported Friday the number of people who died from COVID-19 had dropped from 50 to 35 on Thursday. That brought the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 related illness in the state to 7,235.
The Department of Public Health also reported 494 new cases, bringing the total number of people to 102,557. In addition, 631,008 people have undergone molecular testing for the virus and 49,556 have undergone antibody tests.
Amesbury held steady in novel coronavirus cases with 170 and 23 deaths, according to communications director Caitlin Thayer.
Salisbury also held its cases of COVID-19 at 51 with five deaths, according to health director Jack Morris.
On Thursday, the city of Newburyport's website said there had been 80 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city, with 30 active cases. Four Newburyport residents have died from complications of the virus.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health network reported Friday there were three confirmed positive COVID-19 patients at Anna Jaques Hospital and seven suspected cases, as well as one confirmed COVID-19 case reported by an employee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.