BOSTON – Massachusetts public health officials said Friday afternoon there were 3,240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 10 new deaths reported -- for a total of 35 -- since the previous afternoon.
The Department of Public Health, which updates its COVID-19 information at 4 p.m., also reported 29,000 individuals have been tested, up from 23,621 on Thursday. There were 823 new cases, for a total of 3,240, as of Friday afternoon.
Health officials said 350 confirmed cases were reported in Essex county, with other county totals ranging from a high of 685 in Middlesex and 631 in Suffolk, to a low of four reported cases in Dukes and Nantucket.
Statewide, the confirmed cases broke down top 1,623 women, 1,603 men and 14 listed as unknown, according to DPH records.
Among the 10 deaths reported since the previous day, DPH said they included four men -- two in their 60s in Berkshire and Norfolk counties -- one man in his 80s in Middlesex County and one man in his 90s in Barnstable County.
The women included three in their 80s in Norfolk County and three in their 90s, one each in Berkshire, Franklin and Bristol counties, according to the DPH.
For more, go to: https://www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
