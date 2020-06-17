State health officials on Wednesday reported a steep rise in both the number of deaths from COVID-19 and reported positive cases in the previous 24 hours.
The Department of Public Health said 69 deaths were recorded in that time period, up from 18 reported on Tuesday. An additional 266 newly reported cases of COVID-19 were added in the previous 24 hours, up from 195 cases reported in the previous 24 hours.
The 69 deaths bring the state total to 7,734 since the pandemic began in the Bay State. There have been 106,151 cases of the virus recorded by the DPH. Health officials said 59,940 individuals have been administered antibody tests and 727,549 had been tested by molecular testing.
On Wednesday, the state gives a detailed breakdown of the number of reported cases in each community, as well as a report on the range of cases in the state's nursing homes and assisted living centers.
Locally, DPH records show Amesbury reporting 175 positive cases of COVID-19, with 23 deaths. Salisbury has reported 52 cases, with five deaths, while Newburyport has registered 98 cases and six deaths.
The DPH also reported the number of positive cases for the following towns: Georgetown, 55; Groveland, 32; Merrimac, 36; Newbury, 14; Rowley, 54; and West Newbury, 10.
State health records on Wednesday indicated the Brigham Health Care and Rehabilitation Center Newburyport, with 64 beds, had reported between 1-10 positive cases and no deaths. Port Healthcare Center, also in Newburyport, with 123 beds, also reported between 1-10 cases and no deaths, while Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Newburyport, with 111 beds, also reported between 1-10 cases and no deaths.
In Rowley, Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home, with 62 beds, reported between 11 and 30 positive cases, according to state health officials.
The Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, a 203-bed facility, was reporting more than 30 positive cases and had previously reported 19 deaths. Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing center in Amesbury, with 120 beds, reported between 11 and 30 positive cases and no deaths.
Under the category of assisted living centers, Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, with 139 beds, has reported between 11 and 30 positive cases; Avita of Newburyport, with 76 beds, has no cases; the Elizabeth Calsey House in Amesbury, with 14 beds, has reported between 11 and 30 positive cases; and the Elizabeth Calsey House on Lions Mouth Road, with 26 beds, has reported between 11 and 30 positive cases.
In related news, local and state officials are urging Massachusetts residents who recently attended a large gathering to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing available in 50 locations statewide on Thursday, June 18.
Pointing toward recent protests that have drawn large crowds, Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday emphasized the importance of testing in keeping coronavirus cases contained.
"We've worked really hard in Massachusetts, and local leaders have been really strong advocates for people following all the CDC's guidelines with wearing masks and social distancing to flatten the curve, and I don't want to see things change," said Holaday. "We're just starting to re-open our economy, and we don't want to see things go backwards."
For a list of facilities offering free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/get-tested-for-covid-19-june-17th-and-18th.
