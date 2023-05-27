BEVERLY — Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, former mayor of Salem, will serve as the keynote speaker for the Essex County Community Foundation’s State of Essex County event Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Endicott College
The foundation expects more than 400 cross-sector leaders to attend the event. It will also feature data updates to ImpactEssexCounty.org – the foundation’s data website that tracks the region’s health – and inspiring stories on how collaborative systems-change efforts are helping to provide a more vibrant and resilient Essex County.
Driscoll has strong ties to this work, serving on the original 23-member Impact Essex County Advisory Council when the community leadership initiative was launched in 2016, according to a news release.
“Lt. Gov. Driscoll has been a part of Impact Essex County since the very beginning,” foundation President and CEO Beth Francis said in the release. “She has always been a champion for community, for collaboration and for the work of the foundation, and it couldn’t be more fitting to have her back with us to talk about where Essex County stands now, what’s next for our 34 cities and towns, and how that fits into the administration’s vision for the commonwealth.”
Those who attend will also have the opportunity to socialize and network following the 90-minute program.
“Our hope is that at the end of the night, attendees leave feeling connected, inspired and informed,” Francis said. “Engaging cross-sector leaders and community members in this collaborative work is critical to bringing more voices to the table, and it increases opportunities to collectively solve our region’s most pressing challenges.”
Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at www.eccf.org/the-state-of-essex-county/.
The foundation’s mission is to inspire philanthropy that strengthens the communities of Essex County. It does this by managing charitable assets, strengthening and supporting nonprofits, and engaging in strategic community leadership.
Since 1998, the foundation and its growing family of nearly 275 charitable funds have granted $136 million to nonprofits, schools and students in Essex County and beyond, the release said. Its ultimate goal is to have 34 thriving communities in Essex County and to improve the quality of life for the region’s nearly 800,000 residents. Learn more at www.eccf.org.
