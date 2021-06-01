BOSTON — One week after Governor's Councilor Eileen Duff, a Gloucester Democrat, announced that she plans to run for state auditor, another candidate has filed campaign finance paperwork in the race.
Duff filed paperwork last week with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance to switch her councilor campaign account to one for the auditor's race. She also unveiled endorsements from lawmakers and a fellow councilor.
On Friday, transportation advocate Chris Dempsey filed his campaign finance paperwork in the race to succeed Auditor Suzanne Bump, who is not seeking reelection.
Dempsey submitted a statement of organization with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance on Friday, a major preliminary step toward launching a bid for the only state constitutional office currently poised for an opening in 2022. The office posted the paperwork Tuesday morning.
Dempsey, a Brookline resident who leads the Transportation for Massachusetts advocacy coalition and was a central figure in the opposition effort to Boston's 2024 Olympics bid, declined to comment when reached by State House News Service on Tuesday. He has not yet publicly declared his candidacy, but hinted interest in the auditor's position after Bump announced her plans last week.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat, also floated that she could have more to say about the auditor's race in the days and weeks to come.
Material from Chris Lisinski of the State House News Service was used in this report.
