Just hours after State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Tuesday she wouldn't seek reelection to a fourth term next year, a Governor's Council member who represents Greater Newburyport announced she's a contender to replace her.
Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff, a Gloucester Democrat, praised Bump's work over the last 12 years in office, adding, “If elected auditor, I will take the authority vested in me to do good.”
Duff, has been the Governor’s Councilor for Massachusetts’ 5th District since 2012, added, “I am committed to protecting the public dollar and working with all government agencies to ensure best practices are implemented, all for the benefit of the taxpayer.”
Bump, a Democrat, first took office in 2011 and was the first woman to hold the position, one of the state’s six constitutional offices. Before becoming auditor, she was a four-term state representative and then Gov. Deval Patrick’s secretary of labor and workforce development.
Bump said in her announcement posted on the agency’s website that she does not plan to run for another office, saying she wanted to open the opportunity "for another leader who shares my commitment to making government work better and building the public trust to pursue this mission. The public deserves to choose from a wide field, and this announcement will help make that possible."
Duff congratulated Bump on an “exemplary career." In announcing her candidacy for Bump’s job, she said in a prepared statement, “Auditor Bump has set a new standard for the office and we owe her our deepest gratitude for all she did to ensure transparency and accountability in our state’s government. ... She is leaving a legacy that will no doubt be difficult to live up to."
The Governor’s Council provides advice and consent on the appointment of judges, pardons and commutations, and warrants for the state treasury. Duff, a Realtor, is often credited for her lobbying on behalf of keeping Gloucester District Court open in the face of periodic budget threats, citing the need to provide Cape Ann residents with the court’s probation, anti-domestic violence and other services.
Prior to becoming an elected official, Duff worked as a chaplain for the Hospice of the North Shore and Greater Boston. She was also appointed by President Bill Clinton to work as a confidential assistant to Commissioner Rachelle Chong at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, where she won many awards for public service. Duff lives in Gloucester with her wife Jan.
Other names being put forward as candidates for Bump’s job are Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and Chris Dempsey, a well-know transportation advocate.
DiZoglio recently called on Bump to take an active role in investigating how the Baker administration awarded contracts for vaccine distribution to private vendors, and previously tried to pressure the auditor to investigate the state’s use of non-disclosure agreements.
DiZoglio told State House News Service she was “surprised” by the news Tuesday morning that Bump would not seek reelection.
“This week I am working hard on the budget to pass several provisions to help our restaurants and am also carrying some amendments to help increase staff morale on Beacon Hill. There’s plenty of time to talk politics, but right now we have work to do,” DiZoglio said.
Dempsey called Bump a “remarkable and effective” public servant, hinting at his own ambition for the job, but giving Bump space on the day she announced her decision.
In addition to leading Transportation for Massachusetts, Dempsey was a driving force behind the effort to oppose Boston’s 2024 bid for the Olympics.
Material from the Associated Press and State House News Service was used in this report.
