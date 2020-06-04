BOSTON — With the state bleeding revenue, some economists are calling for tax increases to offset the need for layoffs and deep spending cuts.
In a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker and legislative leaders, more than 90 economists make the case for raising taxes — instead of cutting programs and services — to lessen the blow of declining revenues and rising costs for responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
The economists argue that spending cuts will have “a more negative impact on economic growth than balancing the budget by raising taxes.”
“Large cuts would erode the health and social infrastructure needed to continue combatting COVID-19, increase an already high level of inequality, and exacerbate the economic downturn,” they wrote. “Instead of budget cuts, the state should look to raise revenues to balance its budget.”
The economists suggested that increasing the state’s 5% personal income tax rate by only one percentage point would raise more than $2.5 billion a year, while hiking the 8% corporate tax rate by a similar amount would drum up an estimated $180 million a year, even if overall tax collections continue to decline.
“These tax rates could be phased back as the economy returns to its pre-recession level,” they wrote.
The left-learning Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, which released the letter, says “targeted tax increases” are “the best way to build a strong recovery.”
“This is not the time for an austerity budget,” said Marie-Frances Rivera, the group’s president. “Furloughing public employees, cutting state contracts to businesses and nonprofits, and reducing assistance to municipalities and low-income families will take money out of the Massachusetts economy, prolonging and deepening the recession.”
Budget writers are bracing for a projected $4.4 billion decline in tax revenues as the pandemic continues to hurt the state’s economy.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop, have both suggested tax increases may be needed to absorb the hit, but Baker has repeatedly said he would not consider such a move with so many people struggling.
The fiscal watchdog Citizens for Limited Taxation blasted the proposal as “cruel” and said tax increases would stunt economic growth at a time when many people are still out of work and businesses are still shuttered.
“While everyone else is thinking about survival and recovery, wondering if they can get back on their feet, hoping to catch up from their dire losses in the months and years ahead, these economists are already scheming to afflict more pain on the victims,” said Chip Ford, the group’s executive director.
The state’s Republican Party also panned the idea of raising taxes and scoffed at claims that tax increases would be temporary.
“When Massachusetts voters chose to roll back the state income tax to 5% in 2000, it took nearly 20 years for the Democrats controlling Beacon Hill to comply,” MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons said. “Their appetite for other people’s money is insatiable.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
